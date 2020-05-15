Global Death Toll Due To Coronavirus Tops 300,000 With 4.43 Million Cases Worldwide

As the deadly COVID-19 pandemic has taken the world hostage, the global death toll due to the deadly virus has crossed the 3,00,000 figure on Friday. As the cases go on increasing by the hour, the death toll due to the virus currently stands at 302,025 and as many as 4.43 million people have been infected due to the virus, according to John Hopkins University. Some close to 1.7 million people have also been cured of the illness, as per US-based tracker.

The United States, with over 1.4 million infection cases including nearly 86,000 deaths, has been hardest hit by the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

'This virus may never go away'

On Wednesday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) official, Michael J Ryan said the Coronavirus may become another just another virus in the world community like HIV infection, and may never go away.

"This virus just may become another endemic virus in our communities and this virus may never go away. HIV has not gone away," Dr Ryan, executive director of the WHO health emergencies program was quoted as saying by CNN.

The entire world struggles to battle the COVID-19 pandemic which has not only caused a health crisis across the globe but also hit the world economy with several countries compelled to impose lockdown in order to arrest the spread of the virus. However, economies are now gradually trying to come out of the lockdown and find ways to live with the virus.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) emphasised on the importance of navigating the “new normal” in the post-COVID era and finding a way to live with the virus.

As much as the world might come to normalcy, it will never be the same as it was before the COVID-19 crisis. While many countries are 'flattening the curve', there are fears of a second wave of the virus, raising apprehensions on whether the coming times will ever be as they were pre-COVID.