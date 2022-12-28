The 19-year-old activist Greta Thunberg, who is known to take steps for climate change mitigation is winning the internet recently with her 'savage' reply to former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate. The war of words between Thunberg and Tate came after the ex-professional kickboxer tried taking a jibe at the Swedish environmentalist by asking her email address to send her the details regarding the emissions of his cars.

In an efforts to mock the initiative launched by the activist to mitigate the climate change, Andrew Tate took to Twitter and wrote, "Hello Greta Thunberg, I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start."

"Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions," he added in his tweet. Tate also shared his picture in the tweet in which he was seen filling up his Bugatti at a gas station.

Following Andrew Tate's mocking remarks, the 19-year-old climate activist responded savagely and wrote, "Yes, please do enlighten me. Email me at small****energy@getalife.com."

Internet stands with Greta

Slamming former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate, the Internet clearly seemed standing in support of climate activist Greta Thunberg. While one Twitter user said, "Embarrassing tweet from him."

Another blasted saying, "We need to stop paying any attention to this man. If it weren’t for people with an audience talking about him, I wouldn’t know about him, millions of others wouldn’t know about him, yet they do, and they’re making him richer via exposure."

One more Twitter user from the middle-east, commented, "Damn! Slapped him so hard, we heard it in the Middle East." "I was literally about to tweet the same response then saw yours lol," the fourth Twitter user remarked.

Criticising Andrew Tate, a fifth user wrote, "Immense burn. Thoughts and prayers to Tate’s manhood, or lack thereof. Wake up men, this is not the hero you are looking for."

In another tweet, the same user added, "Tate’s ideologies harm men and women. His big personality ropes you in, he shows you his wealth and calls you weak, he then challenges you to take power and to control women. Your attention gives him more power, money and influence, your life turns into serving him. Wake. Up."

