United Nations Chief Guterres Calls On World Leaders To Strive To Preserve Peace

During a high-level meeting, the Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres said the world is currently experiencing the longest period in history without direct military conflict between some of the world’s most powerful nations and he wished to continue to strive to preserve that peace. The meeting was held on Monday, September 21 and marked 75 years of the United Nations.

World 'must preserve peace': Secretary-General

During the meeting, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a political declaration that would give countries a mechanism to combat terrorism, reformed multilateralism and inclusive development. Guterres during his address added that the world avoided a third world war and that member states should be proud of that and should strive to prolong this peace.

The Secretary-General added, "Climate calamity looms, biodiversity is collapsing, poverty is rising, hatred is spreading, geopolitical tensions are escalating, nuclear weapons remain on hair-trigger alert and technologies have opened huge new opportunities "but also exposed new threats".

Read: United Nations Recognises COVID-19 As One Of The Greatest Challenges In Its History

Read: US Envoy To United Nations Meets With Taiwan Official In NY

The US President was due to address member states but instead US' acting deputy representative to the UN, Cherith Norman Chalet addressed the gathering instead and stated that the United Nations as a whole lacked in transparency and that the organization was too resistant to reform. The US representative also added, "For the Trump administration, this anniversary is an important moment to mark the many successes of the United Nations, but to do so with clear eyes and a renewed determination to see this important body serve its intended purpose”.

Most of the addresses in the UN General Assembly have been virtual due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to address the UNGA and deliver the high-level plenary meeting virtually to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the UN.

(With ANI inputs)

Read: United Nations Urges US To Ban Surveillance Equipment Exports To Saudi Arabia

Read: BRICS Meet: India Seeks Support For United Nations Security Council Reform