'Har Har Modi, Ghar Ghar Modi' Chants Resonate In Papua New Guinea During PM Modi's Visit

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Papua New Guinea to attend the third summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation, the grouping of India and 14 Pacific Island countries, he was received with chants of 'Har Har Modi, Ghar Ghar Modi' by the Indian diaspora. The latter welcomed PM Modi with full fervour at the airport, and scores of Indian nationals greeted him by taking selfies. As he arrived at the airport in the capital Port Moresby, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a grand welcome by the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape, who touched his feet to seek blessings.

'Profound visual exemplifies India's growth and influence'

Bharatiya Janata Party [BJP] national spokesperson Sambit Patra called the gesture “remarkable" “…the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea pays respects to the Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji by touching his feet. This profound visual exemplifies India's growth and influence under the leadership of PM Modi,” Patra tweeted referring to the rare ceremonial welcome PM Modi received. Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill acknowledged the moment. “As they say respect is earned & this video of Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape greeting PM Modi shows India’s strength, respect in the world under the strong well-meaning leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji. Jai Hind,” Shergill tweeted.

In a remarkable gesture, the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea pays respects to the Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji by touching his feet.



"I am grateful that all 14 Pacific Island Countries (PIC) have accepted the invitation to attend this important summit (FIPIC)," Prime Minister tweeted. India shares a longstanding trade partnership with the island of 9.5 million, the largest among the Pacific Island countries. India launched the FIPIC in Fiji in 2014. As many as 14 countries are set to participate in the Port Moresby summit including Fiji, Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands to smaller ones such as Tonga and Tuvalu. The other countries will be Kiribati, Samoa, Vanuatu, Niue, Micronesia, Marshall Islands, Cook Islands, Palau and Nauru. After his Papua New Guinea visit, PM Modi will visit Australia from May 22 to 24.