In Istanbul, 8th Turkic Council Summit Begins; Focus On Green Technologies & Smart Cities

The Eighth Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) began on an island southeast of Istanbul on Friday, November 12 with the theme "Green Technologies and Smart Cities in the Digital Age." Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart K. Tokayev, Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov, Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary, an observer state, attended the summit, according to a statement.

The leaders are expected to discuss ways to expand cooperation in all fields and to adopt a vision document for the next two decades, according to the statement. Prior to the meeting, the leaders of the participating organisations attended the official opening ceremony of the council's general secretariat building in Istanbul's historic Sultanahmet neighbourhood, ANI reported. In addition, Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held bilateral talks with his counterparts on the sidelines of the summit, according to the statement.

Turkic Council's name has been changed to Organization of Turkic States

The Turkic Council was established in 2009 to foster cooperation among Turkic-speaking countries. Its members are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan, with Hungary serving as an observer. The name of the Turkic Council has been changed to the Organization of Turkic States, according to Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, as part of efforts to strengthen ties between Turkic countries and transform for the future, Daily Sabah reported. Cavusoglu said that the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States is undergoing a transformation project, while speaking at a foreign ministers' meeting a day before the 8th Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States in Istanbul.

Stronger foreign policy coordination, security cooperation, signing free trade agreements, transportation border opening, and strong cooperation between member countries are all goals of the 2040 vision. According to Daily Sabah, Cavusoglu urged the council's foreign ministers to increase consultation on global issues, saying they must all be active in order to maintain control in the face of ongoing crises. Reportedly, President Erdogan said earlier this month that the establishment of new grounds for dialogue by Turkic Council members' judicial organs is of great importance to Turkey at a time when threats directly affecting countries and their citizens, such as terrorism, irregular migration, and transnational crimes, are on the rise.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Image: AP