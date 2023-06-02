India At BRICS Summit: New Delhi Supports Efforts To End Ukraine Conflict Through Diplomacy

With the five-nation grouping BRICS supporting mediation proposals to end the Ukraine conflict, India on Friday said it backs efforts aimed at resolving the crisis through dialogue and diplomacy. The comments of Ministry of External Affairs [MEA] spokesperson Arindam Bagchi came after the foreign ministers of the BRICS [Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa] nations noted with appreciation proposals for mediation for a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

A joint statement issued after a BRICS meeting in South Africa's Cape Town on Thursday said the ministers "noted with appreciation relevant proposals of mediation and good offices aimed at peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy". External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended the foreign ministerial meeting. Asked about the BRICS joint statement, Bagchi said at a media briefing that India has always supported mediation efforts and the idea of finding a way forward through diplomacy and dialogue.

"Any mediation effort that works in that direction would be welcome," he said.

Asked whether the statement was kind of an endorsement of a so-called peace plan put forward by China, Bagchi said: "I would not be sure whether to characterise the peace plan you have referred to as a mediation effort or not." India has consistently been pressing for a resolution of the Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy. The BRICS statement said the ministers "recalled" their national positions concerning the situation in and around Ukraine as expressed at appropriate fora, including the United Nations Security Council and the UN General Assembly.

"They noted with appreciation relevant proposals of mediation and good offices aimed at peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy," it said.

"They called for the full and effective implementation of both the Black Sea Grain Initiative and the Memorandum of Understanding between the Russian Federation and the Secretariat of the UN on promoting Russian food products and fertilisers to the world markets and stressed the importance of allowing grains and fertilisers to continue to reach those most in need," it added. The BRICS brings together five of the largest developing countries of the world, representing 41 per cent of the global population, 24 per cent of the global GDP and 16 per cent of the global trade. PTI MPB RC