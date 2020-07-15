PM Modi LIVE Address At India-EU Virtual Summit At 4.30 PM; EU Seeking To Expand Ties

Quick links:
Looking forward to enhancing EU’s cooperation with India at today’s summit.— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) July 15, 2020
Coronavirus response, climate action, digital agenda, economic relations, strengthening rules-based multilateralism, foreign & security challenges - we have a lot to discuss @narendramodi, @eucopresident! https://t.co/66QKu5MQcs
The Indian delegation at the summit will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi while the European side will be headed by President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, news agency PTI reported.
During the Summit, the two sides are also expected to kick off a process for effective cooperation between the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Europol, unveil a five-year roadmap to further expand ties and are likely to launch a separate dialogue on maritime security and for boosting trade and investment, the officials said.
In a bid to strengthen India’s relations with the European Union (EU), Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be taking part in India-EU summit on July 15. While the world is battling COVID-19 pandemic, PM Modi showcased confidence that the meet at 4:30pm will further enhance the ties along with economic and cultural connections of the nation with 27-nation-bloc.
Will take part in the India-EU Summit at 4:30 PM today. I am confident this Summit will further strengthen our economic as well as cultural linkages with Europe.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2020
Sources state that the European Union- the apex body comprising of 27 member nations - is looking to diversify its supply chains from China, giving India an opportunity to expand its trade ties.
In a major step forward, the India-European Union summit will take place on July 15 via virtual mode amid existing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, report sources. Sources report that the summit will focus on reviving Free Trade talks, which had been stalled for the past few years. India will also reportedly discuss WHO's progress in COVID-19 collaboration.
There was pause on the issue after intensive negotiations for yrs. New EU leadership has shown great interest in India. During summit, India & EU to start afresh & find a meeting ground on the issue: Sources on scope of Free Trade Agreement with EU during upcoming India-EU summit— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2020