PM Modi LIVE Address At India-EU Virtual Summit At 4.30 PM; EU Seeking To Expand Ties

In a major step forward, the India-European Union summit will take place on July 15 via virtual mode amid existing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, report sources.

EU Summit
15:25 IST, July 15th 2020
President of the EU Commission, tweets to PM Modi; says 'lots to discuss' ahead of India-EU summit

 

14:51 IST, July 15th 2020
EU delegation to be led by President of the European Council Charles Michel

The Indian delegation at the summit will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi while the European side will be headed by President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, news agency PTI reported.

14:51 IST, July 15th 2020
India-EU Summit: Cooperation between CBI and Europol to be discussed 

During the Summit, the two sides are also expected to kick off a process for effective cooperation between the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Europol, unveil a five-year roadmap to further expand ties and are likely to launch a separate dialogue on maritime security and for boosting trade and investment, the officials said.

14:47 IST, July 15th 2020
PM Modi To Address India-EU Summit

In a bid to strengthen India’s relations with the European Union (EU), Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be taking part in India-EU summit on July 15. While the world is battling COVID-19 pandemic, PM Modi showcased confidence that the meet at 4:30pm will further enhance the ties along with economic and cultural connections of the nation with 27-nation-bloc. 

 

14:47 IST, July 15th 2020
EU seeking to review supply chains, in a likely move against China

Sources state that the European Union- the apex body comprising of 27 member nations - is looking to diversify its supply chains from China, giving India an opportunity to expand its trade ties.

14:47 IST, July 15th 2020
India-EU Virtual Summit On July 15; EU seeks to intensify trade ties with India

In a major step forward, the India-European Union summit will take place on July 15 via virtual mode amid existing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, report sources. Sources report that the summit will focus on reviving Free Trade talks, which had been stalled for the past few years. India will also reportedly discuss WHO's progress in COVID-19 collaboration.

 

