Influenza Has Disappeared Worldwide During Coronavirus Pandemic: Report

Since coronavirus began its global spread, influenza cases reported to the World Health Organization have dropped to a minuscule level. According to Scientific American magazine, the epidemiologists believe that the public health measures taken to keep the coronavirus from spreading also stop the common viral infection influenza. The influenza viruses are transmitted in much the same way as COVID-19, however, they are less effective at jumping from host to host.

The decrease in influenza flu numbers was both swift and universal. Greg Poland, who has studied the disease at the Mayo Clinic for decades said that there is “just no flu circulating”. Scientific American reported that the US saw about 600 deaths from influenza during the 2020-2021 flu season. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, on the other hand, estimated that there were roughly 22,000 deaths in the prior season and 34,000 two seasons ago.

Now, public health experts are grateful for the reprieve. If influenza subsidies for several years, health experts believe that today’s toddlers could miss a chance to have an early-age response imprinted on their immune system. It is worth noting that the WHO tracks influenza transmission in 18 zones. Only people who get tested for influenza-like illnesses -- typically about 5 per cent of individuals who fall ill -- are tallied.

COVID-19 outbreak

Meanwhile, the overall global coronavirus caseload has topped 149.1 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.14 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 32,229,327 and 574,326, respectively. India follows in second place with 1,87,62,976 cases.

