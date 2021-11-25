Int'l Day For Elimination Of Violence Against Women 2021: Theme, History & Significance

International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women is observed every year on 25 November with a goal to increase awareness of the suffering of women worldwide. This day is marked to prevent as well as respond to violence against women and to apprise people about the basic human rights of women and gender equality.

As per a United Nations report, it is estimated that throughout their life, 1 out of every 3 women experiences physical abuse or sexual violence from their intimate relationship or from a non-partner. The report also mentioned that during the coronavirus lockdowns, a significant rise in cases of women's vulnerability to violence was witnessed. Despite this, in places that are prone to conflict, war as well as climate disasters, violence against women saw a huge spike.

According to a recent UN Women research based on information from 13 nations since the epidemic, 2 out of every 3 women have faced some type of abuse, notably food insecurity. Each day, 137 women are killed or murdered by some of their family members, as per the United Nations. Only one out of ten women responded by seeking help from the police, which is a very negligible number. Thus, more effort is required from every nation to guarantee that women of all kinds enjoy a life free of abuse and compulsion.

History of Elimination of Violence against Women

The Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) was established by the United Nations General Assembly in the year 1979, yet violence and crime against women continue to be a widespread issue. The UN General Assembly passed Resolution 48/104 in this regard by adopting the "Declaration on the Elimination of Violence against Women" on 20 December 1993, laying the groundwork for a society free of gender-based violence.

Women's rights activists have recognised 25 November as the day to fight against gender-based violence since 1981. This date was chosen to respect the Mirabai sisters, the three Dominican Republic political activists -- who were brutally killed in 1960 on the orders of the nation's ruler, Rafael Trujillo.

Eventually, on 7 February 2000, the UN General Assembly passed Resolution 54/134, designating 25 November as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. The UNiTE to End Violence Against Women, established in 2008, was another step to fight against violence. The goal is to raise public awareness of the problem and to improve legislation and resources committed to eradicating violence against women across the world.

International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women 2021 theme

"Orange the World: End Violence Against Women Now!" is the theme of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women 2021. The colour orange symbolises a more hopeful future for a free of violence society for women and girls.

Significance of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women 2021

The significance of this day is that it also aims to take action globally to close financing shortfalls and secure crucial services for survivors of violence. The day centers on stopping violence against women and gathering information that will help enhance life-saving services for them.

Furthermore, The UNiTE to End Violence Against Women campaign, which runs from 25 November to 10 December, will also be launched on this day. It is basically a 16-day activism project that will culminate on the day when International Human Rights Day is commemorated.

(Image: Shutterstock)