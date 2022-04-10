IPCC Report Cites 'colonialism' As Historic & Ongoing Driver Of Climate Crisis

In a historic first, 'colonialism' has been added as a documented and ongoing driver of the climate crisis, as per the new Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report released on Monday. Releasing its sixth assessment report, the IPCC outlined high chances of multiple climate hazards taking place simultaneously, however, the report's mention of the word 'colonialism' as one of the reasons for 'vulnerability of ecosystems and people to climate change', comes as a landmark admission.

Nearly 3 decades since its first report, the panel has recognized the effect colonialism had on Indigenous people and local communities. It has not only been recognized as a 'driver of the climate crisis' but an ongoing issue that is exacerbating communities’ vulnerability to it.

"The vulnerability of ecosystems and people to climate change differs substantially among and within regions (very high confidence), driven by patterns of intersecting socio-economic development, unsustainable ocean and land use, inequity, marginalization, historical and ongoing patterns of inequity such as colonialism, and governance," the report said. "Human and ecosystem vulnerability are interdependent."

“Present development challenges causing high vulnerability are influenced by historical and ongoing patterns of inequity such as colonialism, especially for many Indigenous Peoples and local communities,” the global climate change report mentioned in its summary for policymakers.

This admission holds great significance as the IPCC report is referred to in several authoritative climate change conferences including COP, the annual U.N. climate meeting. This means that the world’s top scientists are not acknowledging that decolonization must be central to the global response to climate change, but may use it to shape future climate policy, Atmos reported.

"The summary’s final language is meticulously scrutinized and discussed line by line—and not just by the world’s top scientists, but also by officials representing 195 governments. That means that officials and scientists from around the globe now recognize the significant role colonialism has played in heating up our planet and destroying its many gifts," the report mentioned.

Te Pāti Māori, a political party in New Zealand advocating indigenous rights reacted to the report, opining that consulting indigenous leadership was the only way to a stable global climate.

"The latest IPCC report is clear, colonization caused the climate crisis, and only indigenous rights policies such as #andback will bring us back from the brink. The protection of Papatūānuku and a stable global climate cannot be achieved without indigenous leadership", said Te Pāti Māori.