Iran Fires Multiple Rockets On US Airbase In Iraq, Calls It Tehran’s Revenge :LIVE Updates

Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi received a call from Vice President of the United States Mike Pence and brief him about the Iranian attacks.
.@SpeakerPelosi returned a phone call to @VP at 6:34 p.m. tonight after her required presiding over the House at 6:30 p.m. The Vice President briefed the Speaker on the Iranian attacks on facilities housing U.S. troops in Iraq.— Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) January 7, 2020
Closely monitoring the situation following bombings targeting U.S. troops in Iraq. We must ensure the safety of our servicemembers, including ending needless provocations from the Administration and demanding that Iran cease its violence. America & world cannot afford war.— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 8, 2020
The oil prices rose over 4.5% on Wednesday morning in Tokyo after Iran fired a barrage of ballistic missiles against two airbases in Iraq used by the US and coalition forces. As per media reports, before settling down slightly the benchmark WTI jumped as much as 4.53% to $65.54.
After the Iraqi airbase housing the US military and coalition forces were attacked by multiple rockets, the US Department of Defence issued a statement and said that they will take all necessary measures to protect and defend US personnel, partners, and allies in the region.
The statement issued by the Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Jonathan Hoffman also said that it was clear that these missiles were launched from Iran. An Iranian state TV described the attack as Tehran’s revenge operation over the killing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Gen. Qassem Soleimani.
Al-Assad and Ibril airbases in Iraq that houses the US and coalition forces have been hit by multiple rockets during the wee hours on Wednesday. This incident was first reported by Iranian state TV, who described it as Tehran’s revenge operation over the killing of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Gen. Qassem Soleimani.
This also follows the development where the pro-Tehran factions in Iraq vowed to join forces and respond to the US for the killing of Iranian General. The US military has also confirmed that ongoing air attacks are taking place in the Iraqi airbase. The White House press secretary also said that the US President Donald Trump “has been briefed and is monitoring the situation” in Iraq.
We are aware of the reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq. The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team.— Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) January 7, 2020
The longstanding tension between Iran and US surfaced again as the Iranian General was slain by the US in an airstrike near Iraq's Baghdad International Airport, ordered by US President Donald Trump on Friday. Post this, Iran had threatened "harsh retaliation" and subsequently, two airstrikes were reported near US Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone on Saturday and Sunday.
Following the developments, Trump said that the US would strike 52 sites in the Islamic Republic if any Americans were harmed. After this, there has been a continuous war of words between the two countries' officials.