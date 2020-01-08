The Debate
Iran Fires Multiple Rockets On US Airbase In Iraq, Calls It Tehran’s Revenge :LIVE Updates

Global event News

Iraqi airbases Al-Assad and Ibril, hosing US and coalition forces were hit by multiple rockets on Wednesday morning. Iranian state media described it as 'Tehran’s revenge operation for Soleimani'

Written By Rishabh Mishra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Iraqi airbases Al-Assad and Ibril, hosing US and coalition forces were hit by multiple rockets on Wednesday morning. Iranian state media described it as 'Tehran’s revenge operation for Soleimani'
US Vice President Mike Pence brief about Iranian attacks
44 secs ago | January 08, 2020 07:15

Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi received a call from Vice President of the United States Mike Pence and brief him about the Iranian attacks.

Nancy Pelosi asserts that they are closely monitoring the situation

 

Oil prices spiked in Tokyo
8 mins ago | January 08, 2020 07:07

The oil prices rose over 4.5% on Wednesday morning in Tokyo after Iran fired a barrage of ballistic missiles against two airbases in Iraq used by the US and coalition forces. As per media reports, before settling down slightly the benchmark WTI jumped as much as 4.53% to $65.54.

 

 

 

US Defence Dept issues statement after airbase attack, says will take all necessary action
17 mins ago | January 08, 2020 06:58

After the Iraqi airbase housing the US military and coalition forces were attacked by multiple rockets, the US Department of Defence issued a statement and said that they will take all necessary measures to protect and defend US personnel, partners, and allies in the region. 

The statement issued by the Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Jonathan Hoffman also said that it was clear that these missiles were launched from Iran. An Iranian state TV described the attack as Tehran’s revenge operation over the killing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Gen. Qassem Soleimani.  

 

Iran Fires Multiple Rockets On US Airbase In Iraq
18 mins ago | January 08, 2020 06:58

Al-Assad and Ibril airbases in Iraq that houses the US and coalition forces have been hit by multiple rockets during the wee hours on Wednesday. This incident was first reported by Iranian state TV, who described it as Tehran’s revenge operation over the killing of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Gen. Qassem Soleimani. 

This also follows the development where the pro-Tehran factions in Iraq vowed to join forces and respond to the US for the killing of Iranian General. The US military has also confirmed that ongoing air attacks are taking place in the Iraqi airbase. The White House press secretary also said that the US President Donald Trump “has been briefed and is monitoring the situation” in Iraq. 

Tensions between Iran & US 

The longstanding tension between Iran and US surfaced again as the Iranian General was slain by the US in an airstrike near Iraq's Baghdad International Airport, ordered by US President Donald Trump on Friday. Post this, Iran had threatened "harsh retaliation" and subsequently, two airstrikes were reported near US Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone on Saturday and Sunday.  

Following the developments, Trump said that the US would strike 52 sites in the Islamic Republic if any Americans were harmed. After this, there has been a continuous war of words between the two countries' officials.

TIHAR SEEKS HANGMAN FOR RAPISTS