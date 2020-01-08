The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Iran's Def Min. Assures 'proportional Response' To US After Missile Attack Retaliation

Global event News

Amir Hatami on Wednesday said that Iran’s response to U.S. retaliation to Tehran’s missile attacks on American targets in Iraq will be proportional.

Written By Prachi Mankani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Iran

Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami on Wednesday said that Iran’s response to any U.S. retaliation to Tehran’s missile attacks, will be proportional. Al-Assad and Ibril airbases in Iraq that house the US and coalition forces have been hit by multiple rockets during the wee hours of the morning on Wednesday.

As per an International media, Hatami stated the missile attack to be a 'memorable lesson' for America and took a jibe at US President Donald Trump asserting that the latter has turned the US administration into a territories government.

“We used short-range missiles. I hope this will be a memorable lesson for America. Iran’s response (to any U.S. retaliation) will be proportional to what America will do,” he said, adding that U.S. President Donald Trump “has turned the (U.S.) Administration into a terrorist government.”

READ: 'India must walk diplomatic tightrope,' says Major Gaurav Arya as Iran seeks US mediation

READ: Russia breaks silence on Iran's missile attack on US in Iraq with 'nuclear war' warning

'So far so good': Trump breaks silence over Iran's missile attack retaliate; says all is well

US President Donald Trump has broken his silence over the missile attack by Iran in US Airbase In Iraq, saying that 'All is well'. He added that the assessment of casualties and damages is taking place now.

Al-Assad and Ibril airbases in Iraq that house the US and coalition forces have been hit by multiple rockets during the wee hours of the morning on Wednesday. This incident was first reported by Iranian state TV, who described it as Tehran’s revenge operation over the killing of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) General Qassem Soleimani. 

Taking to Twitter, the President also stated that the US has the most powerful and well-equipped military and further apprised that he will make a statement on the attack tomorrow.

READ: Serious escalation with Iran shows Trump 'dangerously incompetent', says Joe Biden

READ: Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei says Tehran delivered 'slap in face' to US

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
FLIGHTS REROUTED AMID TENSIONS
RASHID KHAN PICKS A BBL HAT-TRICK
UIA MAKES BIG REVELATION
SIRSA PRAYS FOR PEACE AND HUMANITY
BHARAT BANDH LIVE UPDATES
NETANYAHU: ISRAEL BACKS US