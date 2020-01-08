Iran's Def Min. Assures 'proportional Response' To US After Missile Attack Retaliation

Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami on Wednesday said that Iran’s response to any U.S. retaliation to Tehran’s missile attacks, will be proportional. Al-Assad and Ibril airbases in Iraq that house the US and coalition forces have been hit by multiple rockets during the wee hours of the morning on Wednesday.

As per an International media, Hatami stated the missile attack to be a 'memorable lesson' for America and took a jibe at US President Donald Trump asserting that the latter has turned the US administration into a territories government.

“We used short-range missiles. I hope this will be a memorable lesson for America. Iran’s response (to any U.S. retaliation) will be proportional to what America will do,” he said, adding that U.S. President Donald Trump “has turned the (U.S.) Administration into a terrorist government.”

US President Donald Trump has broken his silence over the missile attack by Iran in US Airbase In Iraq, saying that 'All is well'. He added that the assessment of casualties and damages is taking place now.

Taking to Twitter, the President also stated that the US has the most powerful and well-equipped military and further apprised that he will make a statement on the attack tomorrow.

All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2020

