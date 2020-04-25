US Deaths Above 50,000, Ivanka Trump Says 'enough Ventilators To Lend' And Praises Dad

Ivanka Trump praised her father and President of the United States of America Donald Trump and claimed that he is leading the fight against coronavirus, and has done so by mounting the largest industrialisation since World War 2. Accordingly, she said that the US has enough ventilators to lend to other countries. This comes even as the US death toll from Covid touched 50,000, accounting for one out of every four deaths globally.

Ivanka's claims of largest mobilisation since World War 2 are also rather single-eyed, seeing as many of the companies have participated willingly, and Trump actually had to compel GM to make ventilators, with the results still unclear. Contrast this with the Vietnam War, when bathtub maker Jacuzzi had helped the US make boats for meandering the nation's waters.

'Leading the fight against COVID-19'

President @realDonaldTrump is leading the largest industrial mobilization since WWII to fight the coronavirus!



We now have so many new ventilators that we are in a position to lead them to other countries in need! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/QyXHQp8Ogr — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 24, 2020

In a tweet on Friday, she posted a screenshot of President Trump's tweets, wherein he stated that he had been having conversations with Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno and Hondusra President Juan Hernandez and that USA will be supplying ventilators to these countries since they are in 'desperate' need.

Meanwhile, President Trump signed a $484 billion bill for employers and hospitals under stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest bill has been introduced by the federal government in a bid to help keep afloat businesses that had to be closed or drastically altered amid such unprecedented times.

Trump said most of the funding in the bill would flow to small businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program, which provides money to small businesses to keep workers on their payroll.

