Leena Nair, Former Unilever Executive, Joins French Fashion Giant Chanel As Global CEO

Nearly two weeks after Indian born Parag Agarwal took over as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of microblogging site Twitter, the series now includes Leena Nair in the list of Indians heading top positions at leading global companies. Leena Nair, the first female, first Asian, and youngest ever Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) of Unilever and member of the Unilever Leadership Executive, has joined French luxury group and fashion house Chanel as its Global Chief Executive Officer on Tuesday. The company focusses on women's ready-to-wear clothes, luxury goods and accessories. Before joining Chanel, Nair was responsible for delivering Unilever's business and financial performance. She had joined Unilever’s Indian subsidiary in 1992 and worked for nearly three decades.

"I am humbled and honoured to be appointed the Global Chief Executive Officer of @CHANEL, an iconic and admired company," Nair announced her new association with the French luxury fashion house via Twitter on Tuesday.

In a series of tweets, Leena Nair called Chanel a company that believes in the freedom of creation, in cultivating human potential and in acting to have a positive impact on the world. "Overwhelmed by the love and support my appointment as @CHANEL CEO has got. Thank you!" said Nair. Later, she also posted her experience with Unilever and said, "I am grateful for my long career at @Unilever, a place that has been my home for 30 years. It has given me so many opportunities to learn, grow and contribute to a truly purpose-driven organisation."

Nair has not mentioned where she will be posted as she takes up the new role, however, as per news agency PTI, she will be based in London.

Who is Leena Nair?

It is worth mentioning that Nair is a Maharashtra girl who was a student of Holy Cross Convent School in Kolhapur and an alumnus of XLRI Jamshedpur. She had joined Unilever at a very young age.

Leena Nair became Hindustan Unilever's youngest executive director and the first woman in the Management Committee of Hindustan Unilever in 2007. Subsequently, Nair was selected as the first woman on Unilever South Asia Leadership Team in 2008. Recently, she was included in Fortune India's Most Powerful Women of 2021.

(With inputs from PTI)

Image: Twitter/@LeenaNairHR