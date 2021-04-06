LIVE Stream: WFEB Hosts Global 'Changing Paradigms In A Pandemic World' Virtual Conference

With parts of the world battling a renewed wave of the Coronavirus pandemic even as humanity rushes to inoculate itself with newly-developed Covid vaccines, this World Health Day the World Forum for Ethics in Business (WFEB) is hosting a mega global virtual conference on the 'changing paradigms' at play.

Two million people from 90 countries are poised to attend the conference on 'Changing paradigms in a pandemic world' which will be headlined by, among others, the WHO's Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, global humanitarian and WFEB & Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, top governmental heads from Suriname, Slovenia, Belgium, Mauritius, the UK, Oman, Guyana, and Norway. A number of experts from various fields not limited to healthcare, global diplomacy and sports will also be a part of what promises to be an engrossing set of panel discussions, sessions and other deliberations.

Interested viewers will be able to watch every minute of the WFEB's International Leadership Symposium

Here's where you can watch each session, along with relevant details such as the topic of discussion, list of speakers and time.

Full schedule of WFEB's global virtual conference on 'Changing Paradigms in a Pandemic World':



Opening and Keynote Panel Discussion with Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: Changing Paradigms of Pandemic World (16:30 - 18:00 HRS IST)

Speakers:

- Mrs. Rajita Kulkarni, President, World Forum for Ethics in Business

- Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Founder, World Forum for Ethics in Business; Founder, The Art of Living

Foundation

- Hon. Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization

- H.E. Mr. Janez Janša, Prime Minister of the Republic of Slovenia

- H.E. Mr. Chandrikapersad Santokhi, President of the Republic of Suriname

- Hon. Prof. Petra de Sutter, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Civil Service, Belgium

- Hon. Mr. Kjell Magne Bondevik, Former Prime Minister of Norway, Founder & Executive Chair, The

Oslo Center

- Hon. Ms. Jo Churchill, Minister for Public Health, Primary Care & Prevention, Member of Parliament,

United Kingdom

- Mr. Michele Uva, Director of Football and Social Responsibility, UEFA

- Dr. Christian Garbe, Managing Director, FIZ Biotech

- Moderator: Christoph Glaser, Managing Director, World Forum for Ethics in Business

Breakout 1: Theme-based parallel break-away sessions | 18:00 - 19:30 HRS(IST)

1. Promoting Student Resilience in Universities: Solutions to the Mental Health Crisis

Speakers:

- Dr. Emma Seppälä, Faculty Director, Yale School of Management's Women's Leadership Program;

Science Director, Center for Compassion and Altruism Research and Education

- Prof. June Gruber, Associate Professor, Psychology and Neuroscience; Director, Positive Emotion

and Psychopathology Laboratory, University of Colorado

- Ms. Annelies Richmond, Director, SKY Campus Happiness Program; Director of Training

International Association for Human Values and Art of Living Foundation

- Prof. X. Ben Wu, Professor and Associate Dean for Faculty Affairs, Texas A&M University

- Prof. Jaya Dantes, Professor and Dean, Faculty of Health Sciences, Curtin University, Perth, Australia

- Moderator: Prof. Mrinalini Kochupillai, Guest Professor, Technical University of Munich; Founder-Director,

Sustainable Innovations Research and Education Network, Germany

2. A Strong Mind - The Panacea for a Post COVID World for Women

Speakers:

- Ms. Bhanumathi Narasimhan, Chairperson, Women’s Welfare & Childcare Programs, Art of Living

Foundation, India

- Hon. Ms. Leela Devi Dookun Luchoomun, Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Tertiary

Education, Science and Technology, Mauritius

- Hon. Mrs. Krishna Mathoera, Minister of Defense, Republic of Suriname

- Ms. Vandana Shiva, Scholar, Author and Environmentalist

Moderator:

- Ms. Chinky Sen, Director, International Women’s Conference; Director, International Association for Human

Values

3. New Family and Educational Approach post COVID-19

Speakers:

- Mr. Philipp Reubke, Goetheanum, Switzerland

- Prof. Ross Deuchar, Professor of Criminology & Criminal Justice, Division of Social Sciences

School of Social Education & Social Sciences University of the West of Scotland, UK

- Ms. Donatella Buonriposi, Director of Tuscany's Regional Scholastic Office, Italy

- Dr. Françoise Zens, Regional Assistant Director of primary schools of Luxembourg, degree-

school-teacher, Luxembourg

- Ms. Mirella Scarazzati MD, Pediatrician, Italy

- Mr. Sherif Rizkallah, Moderator, journalist with ZDF & ZDF Logo, Germany

- Ms. Margot Sikabonyi, Actress, yoga and health coach, Italy

- Dr. Cristina Tuscano, Psychopedagogist and Director and teacher trainer, The Art of Living

Educational Expert Trainer, Italy

- Ms. Luisa Braun, International Art of Living Educational Expert Trainer, Germany

- Ryan Wilson, International Art of Living Educational Expert Trainer, France

Moderator:

- Ms. Zana Barisic Dosen, Project Manager, Croatia

4. Overcoming COVID-19: the Latam Perspective

Speakers:

- Hon. Mrs. Rosalía Arteaga Serrano, Former President of Ecuador; President of FIDAL foundation

- Mr. Ismael Cala, Journalist, Motivational Speaker, President & Founder of Ismael Cala Foundation

- Mr. Juan Carlos Losada Vargas, Member of Parliament, Republic of Colombia

- Dr. Eyra Ruiz, Minister Counselor of Related Public Health Issues of the Republic of Panama

- Mr. Luis Moreno Ocampo, First Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court

- Prof. Andrés Ignacio Vecino Ortiz, Associate Researcher at Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg

Public Health Institute

- Hon. Mr. Rui Costa, Hon. Governor of the State of Bahia, Brasil

Moderator:

- Mr. Juan Mora y Araujo, President of Lincoln school association and academic coordinator of the

public management and politic formation institute of Buenos Aires

5. An Integrative Approach towards Health and Wellness

Speakers:

- Prof. Dr B R Sharma, Executive Registrar, SSU, Dean, Faculty of Health & Wellness, SSU

- Dr. Durga Prasad Dash, Dean cum Medical Superintendent, Sri Sri College of Ayurvedic Science &

Research Hospital, SSU

- Dr. Prachi Garodia, M.D., Triple Board certified in Internal Medicine, Integrative Medicine and

Lifestyle Medicine, USA

- Dr. Asim Ali, Director General - Central Council of Research in Unani Medicine, India

- Swami Bharat Bhushan, Padma Shri Awardee Founder Mokshayatan Yog Sansthan, India

- Dr. Sanjeev Singh, Chief Medical Superintendent, Amrita School of Medicine, India

- Dr. Girdhar Gyani, Director - Association of Healthcare Providers, India

- Dr. Tanuja Nesari, Director - All India Institute of Ayurveda, India

- Dr. R Meena Kumari, Director, National Institute of Siddha, India

- Dr. Kamlesh Sharma, HOD, Preventive Medicine/ Swasthavritta, National Institute of Jaipur, India

Moderator:

- Dr. Sandhya Sadana, Chief Administrative Officer, Sri Sri College of Ayurvedic Science &

Research Hospital, SSU, India

6. COVID 19: Vaccination and Beyond

Speakers:

- Mr. Rajaram Narayanan, Managing Director, Sanofi India ltd.

- Mr. Andrew Blasi, Director Crowell & Moring International and Visiting Faculty, International Anti-Corruption Academy

- Dr. Ratna Devi, Chair of The Board of Trustees at IAPO, Founding Member IPAG & CEO Dakshayani and Amaravati Health and Education

- Dr. Shekhar Mande, Director General, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, Ministry of Science and technology, Government of India

- Dr. Shashank Joshi, Member of the Maharashtra COVID Task Force and Consultant Endocrinologist Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai

- Mr. Sudarshan Jain, Secretary General, Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA)

- Mr. Vikrant Shrotriya, Managing Director and Corporate Vice President, Novo Nordisk India Pvt Ltd

Moderator:

- Dr. Anil Kukreja, Vice President - Medical Affairs & Regulatory, AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd

7. Future of Healthcare Post COVID: Moving Towards an Integrative Approach

Speakers:

- Dr. Christian Garbe, Managing Director, FIZ Biotech

- Dr. Ton Nicolai, Secretary-General, Member of the Executive Committee, EUROCAM

- Dr. Geetha Krishnan Gopalakrishna Pillai, Technical Officer, Traditional Complementary and Integrative -Medicine Unit, WHO

- Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH

- Dr. Devi Shetty, Chairman, Narayana Health

- Ms. Sandra Fabiana Chico, Inspector of GMP, coordinator of Herbal Medicines and of the Sub Committee of the Argentina Pharmacopoia of Herbal Products

Moderator:

- Mr. Arvind Varchaswi, Managing Director, Sri Sri Tattva

8. Quel rapport au travail dans le monde post-Covid 19?

Speakers:

- Ms. Kerstin Ostermarker, Customer Fulfillment Director and Ex-Global HR for Distribution at IKEA

- Mr. Nathalie Roos, V.P L’Oreal Group, President, L’Oreal Produit Professionnel

- Ms. Belén Essioux-Trujillo, Senior Vice President Human Resources, L’Oreal Group, France

- Ms. Tina Motaye, Programme Director, TLEX Institute France

Moderator:

- Mr. Serge Michenaud, Director, Art of Living France

12. World Forum for Art and Culture (WFAC) - Segment 1: Cope it or Cap it!

Speakers/Artists:

- Mr. Maxi Pachecoy, Folk Singer, Song Writer, Argentina

- Mr. Satish Sewgobind, Life Coach, Public Speaker, Mind Re-set Coach, Yoga instructor School of

Soham, Suriname

- Kodzo, Singer, Musician, Song Writer, Togo

- Ms. Cindy F Daniel, Actress, Radio & TV personality, Trinidad & Tobago

- Mr. Marcus Braveboy, Singer, Musician, Recording Artist, Entrepreneur, Trinidad & Tobago

- Mr. Samuel Lizarralde, Musician,Singer, Producer, Member of the band Mougli, Colombia

- Sheikh Abdulrahman AlThani, Cofounder, Musician, Composer, Oud Player, Mirwas Collective, Qatar

- Mr. Evan Runge, Musician, Singer, Permanent Member of the Ottawa Symphony Orchestra,

Member of the band Musk Ox", Canada

Moderator:

- Ms. Sofia Godio, Moderator, Argentina

13. Segment 2: The Importance of Mental Wellbeing for Artistic Success

Speakers/Artists:

- Ms. Coral Campopiano, Singer, Song Writer, Activist, Founder of the "Signal for Help"

campaign, Argentina

- Ms. Nehilet Blackman, Singer, Song Writer, Gospel Musician, Trinidad & Tobago

- Mr. Nadeem Al Balushi, Singer, Musician, Composer, Sultanate of Oman

- Ms. Ayse Akarsu Gurcay, Musician, Body Percussionist, Member of Body Percussion Ensemble

KeKeCa, Member of the Band Gevende, Turkey

- Mr. Sahle Robinson, Storyboard Artist, Character Designer, Game Designer, The Robinson Crew,

Canada

- Mr. Tristen Durocher, Indigenous Musician, Activist, Photographer, Writer, Canada

- Mr. Juan Pablo Delgado, Musician,Singer, Producer, Member of the band Mougli, Colombia

- Ms. Sol Storni, Artist, Art Therapist, Art Teacher, Founder of Hopening Artist Celebration which

raises funds through art for various social projects, Escuela de Arte, Argentina, Art Therapy

- Mr. Stephen Venkatarangam, recording artist, music therapist musician, and researcher, Canada,

Music Therapy

Moderator:

- Ms. Olga Estadella, Canada

14. Mental Wellbeing in Fashion?

Speakers:

Panel 1

Daniela Falcão, Former Editor-in-Chief of Vogue Brazil and editorial director of Edições Globo Condé Nast, Brazil.

GianLuca Longo, Style Editor of British Vogue and board member of the British Fashion Council, UK.

Soledad Simond, Author and Creative Director for OHLALA!Argentina.

Thierry-Maxime Loriot, Author and Fashion and Art curator, Canada.

Moderator:

Ms. Lucie Lapierre, Canada

Panel 2

Ms. Gaby Herbstein, Photographer, Visual Artist, Argentina

Ms. Elena Tkachenko, Proprietor & Chief Designer - Elena Tkachenko Fashion House, Russia

Ms. Shriya Bisht Misra, Founder, Designer, Principal, Maison de Papillon NYC, Project Gaia NYC, USA

Ms. Neelakshi Singh, Fashion Blogger, Stylist, Body Positive Advocate, Plus Size Model, Associate Professor, India

Ms. Neha Parulkar, Plus Size Model, Body Positive Influencer, Tedx Speaker, India

Mr. Zack Miko, Actor, Writer, Plus size Model, USA

Moderator:

Ms. Alak Vasa, USA

15. Break / Relaxation Lounge with mindfulness techniques

Breakout 2: Theme-based parallel break-away sessions | 19:45 - 20:45 HRS(IST)

16. Pandemic Hacks: Out of the Box Perspectives from Student Leaders

Keynote:

Prof. B.N. Gangadhar, President, Ethics and Registration Board, National Medical Commission of India, Former Director, NIMHANS, Bangalore, India

Speakers:

Ms. Akshita Shrivastava, Bachelors Student, National Law Institute University, Bhopal, India

Mr. Matthias Häberle, Ph.D. Student, Technical University of Munich, Germany

Ms. Maya Wells, Bachelors Student, UNC Charlotte, USA

Ms. Melisa Aydin, Heinrich-Heine University, Germany

Mr. Philip Rossman, Ph.D. Student, University of Nürnberg, Germany

Ms. Piyhoo Gupta, Masters Student, Sri Sri University, India

Ms. Ramya A.S., Ph.D. Student, RWTH Aachen University, Germany

Ms. Surabhi Hareendranatha, Bachelors Student, University of California, Santa Cruz, USA

Ms. Nirvani Pathak, USA

Moderator:

Prof. Mrinalini Kochupillai, Guest Professor, Technical University of Munich; Founder-Director, Sustainable Innovations Research and Education Network, Germany

17. The Impact of COVID-19 on Sports

Speakers:

- Mr. Christoph Daum, International Soccer Manager and TV Commentator. Germany

- Mr. Tom Farrey, Executive Director and founder of the Sports & Society Program at the Aspen

Institut

- Ms. Anja Hammerseng-Edin, Norwegian Professional Handball Player, bronze medal at the 2009

World Women's Handball Championship in China

- Mr. Pullela Gopichand, Chief National Coach for the India National Badminton Team, India

- Prof. Dr. Adolfo Panfili, President of the International Association for Orthomolecular Medicine, Italy

Moderator:

- Mr. Inge Andersen, Senior Business Consultant and Sports Coach, Former Secretary General of the

Norwegian Olympic and Paralympic Committee

18. Wellbeing in Tech World: Now & Post Pandemic

Speakers:

- Mr. Rahul Tripathi, CTO at Nutanix, USA

- Mr. Samir Kumar, VP Amazon, USA

- Ms. Ekta Chopra, Chief Digital Officer, Elf Beauty, USA

- Mr. Neel Mahapatro, Corporate VP at Microsoft, USA

Moderator:

- Mr. Rajneesh Gupta, VP at Intuit / Rahul Tripathi, CTO, Nutanix, USA

19. Building Resilience: Finding Inner Stability in Transformational Times

Speakers:

- Mr. Gaurav Gaur, Senior Trainer, TLEX UK

- Ms. Nia Choi, Senior Trainer, TLEX Germany

20. The Power of Breath - A Scientific, Business, and Political Perspective

Speakers:

- Mr. Jo Leinen, Former Member of European Parliament, Board Member, World Forum for Ethics in Business

- Mr. Vishaal Gupta, Senior Managing Director, Accenture Technology, Europe

- Prof. Fahri Saatcioglu, Professor for Molecular and Cell Biology, Department of Biosciences University of Oslo, Norway

Moderator:

- Dr. Ajay Tejasvi Narasimhan, President of Shankara Inc. and Sri Sri Tattva USA

21. The Role of Media during and after COVID-19

Speakers:

- Mr. Kurt W. Zimmermann, Journalist, Former Chief Editor of Sonntags-Zeitung, Switzerland

- Mr. Nirj Deva, Former MEP, Board Member, WFEB, Publisher of Commonwealth Union news

website

- Lord Marland of Odstock, former Trade Minister, UK; Chairman of the Commonwealth Enterprises

and Investment Council

Moderator:

- Mr. Peter Marti, CEO, Marti Communications

22. The COVID Reset: Building back with more Resilience, Connection and Equity

Speakers:

- Mr. Johan Uvin, Former assistant secretary of education under Obama and CEO IEL

- Ms. April Walker, Head of Microsoft Innovation Labs

- Mr. Madhu Mujoo, KPMG Partner

Moderator:

- Mr. Johann Berlin, CEO, TLEX North America

23. Ways to strengthen family values in pandemic times (a dedicated session in Russian)

Способы укрепления семейных ценностей в период пандемии

Speakers:

- Sorokin Oleg, PhD in Medical Sciences, CEO of National Ayurveda Medical Association, CEO of VedaGenetica Ltd, Russia

- Pogrebnaya Yaroslava, PhD in Education Sciences, CEO of Moscow Tax College, Associate Professor of the Department of the Tax Institute of the Russian New University, expert of the Department of Education and Science in Moscow, Russia

- Pokusaeva Olesya, сhild psychologist, family psychologist, forensic expert psychologist, Russia

Moderator:

- Tatiana Poronova, former Deputy Governor for Social Affairs, Art of Living Foundation Russia CEO, Russia

24. The Power of Yoga for Natural Health and Wellbeing

Speakers:

Ms. Zsuzsa Komjati, President, Association of Hungarian Yoga Teachers

Ms. Viktoria Chandrasekharan, Faculty, Sri Sri School of Yoga Europe

Prof. Dr. BR Sharma, Dean, Faculty of Health and Wellness, Sri Sri University

Ms. Barbara Bendel, Consultant and Trainer, TLEX Europe and Faculty, Sri Sri School of Yoga Europe

Moderator:

Ms. Vasudha Vijay, Country Coordinator - Sri Sri Yoga UAE

25. Social Change through Social Media

Speakers:

Mrs. Diipa Buller -Khosla, Influencer, Founder of NGO @post.for.change Organisation: postforchange, Netherlands

Ms. Ami Patel, Celebrity Stylist, StyleByAmi, India

Mrs. Masoom Minawala Mehta, Influencer, Belgium

Moderator:

Ms. Dorota Niedzwiecki, Art of Living Trainer and Program Coordinator, Poland

Valedictory keynote session | 20:45 - 22:30 HRS(IST)

Speakers:

- Mrs. Rajita Kulkarni, President, World Forum for Ethics in Business

- H.E. Dr. Ahmed Mohammed Obaid Al Saidi, Minister of Health, Sultanate of Oman

- Mr. Erik Solheim, Former Head of the UN Environment Program

- Hon. Mr. Amar N. Ramadhin, Minister of Public Health, Republic of Suriname

- Mr. S. Sridhar, President – OPPI, Managing Director, Pfizer Ltd.

- Hon. Prof. Herman de Croo, Minister of State, Belgium

- Mr. Arvind Varchaswi, Managing Director, Sri Sri Tattva