LIVE Stream: WFEB Hosts Global 'Changing Paradigms In A Pandemic World' Virtual Conference

World Forum for Ethics in Business (WFEB)
With parts of the world battling a renewed wave of the Coronavirus pandemic even as humanity rushes to inoculate itself with newly-developed Covid vaccines, this World Health Day the World Forum for Ethics in Business (WFEB) is hosting a mega global virtual conference on the 'changing paradigms' at play.
Two million people from 90 countries are poised to attend the conference on 'Changing paradigms in a pandemic world' which will be headlined by, among others, the WHO's Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, global humanitarian and WFEB & Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, top governmental heads from Suriname, Slovenia, Belgium, Mauritius, the UK, Oman, Guyana, and Norway. A number of experts from various fields not limited to healthcare, global diplomacy and sports will also be a part of what promises to be an engrossing set of panel discussions, sessions and other deliberations.
Interested viewers will be able to watch every minute of the WFEB's International Leadership Symposium on Republic World, with the event and all its sessions being streamed live online.
Here's where you can watch each session, along with relevant details such as the topic of discussion, list of speakers and time.
Program_Changing Paradigms in a Pandemic World by Republic on Scribd
Speakers:
- Mrs. Rajita Kulkarni, President, World Forum for Ethics in Business
- Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Founder, World Forum for Ethics in Business; Founder, The Art of Living
Foundation
- Hon. Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization
- H.E. Mr. Janez Janša, Prime Minister of the Republic of Slovenia
- H.E. Mr. Chandrikapersad Santokhi, President of the Republic of Suriname
- Hon. Prof. Petra de Sutter, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Civil Service, Belgium
- Hon. Mr. Kjell Magne Bondevik, Former Prime Minister of Norway, Founder & Executive Chair, The
Oslo Center
- Hon. Ms. Jo Churchill, Minister for Public Health, Primary Care & Prevention, Member of Parliament,
United Kingdom
- Mr. Michele Uva, Director of Football and Social Responsibility, UEFA
- Dr. Christian Garbe, Managing Director, FIZ Biotech
- Moderator: Christoph Glaser, Managing Director, World Forum for Ethics in Business
Speakers:
- Dr. Emma Seppälä, Faculty Director, Yale School of Management's Women's Leadership Program;
Science Director, Center for Compassion and Altruism Research and Education
- Prof. June Gruber, Associate Professor, Psychology and Neuroscience; Director, Positive Emotion
and Psychopathology Laboratory, University of Colorado
- Ms. Annelies Richmond, Director, SKY Campus Happiness Program; Director of Training
International Association for Human Values and Art of Living Foundation
- Prof. X. Ben Wu, Professor and Associate Dean for Faculty Affairs, Texas A&M University
- Prof. Jaya Dantes, Professor and Dean, Faculty of Health Sciences, Curtin University, Perth, Australia
- Moderator: Prof. Mrinalini Kochupillai, Guest Professor, Technical University of Munich; Founder-Director,
Sustainable Innovations Research and Education Network, Germany
Speakers:
- Ms. Bhanumathi Narasimhan, Chairperson, Women’s Welfare & Childcare Programs, Art of Living
Foundation, India
- Hon. Ms. Leela Devi Dookun Luchoomun, Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Tertiary
Education, Science and Technology, Mauritius
- Hon. Mrs. Krishna Mathoera, Minister of Defense, Republic of Suriname
- Ms. Vandana Shiva, Scholar, Author and Environmentalist
Moderator:
- Ms. Chinky Sen, Director, International Women’s Conference; Director, International Association for Human
Values
Speakers:
- Mr. Philipp Reubke, Goetheanum, Switzerland
- Prof. Ross Deuchar, Professor of Criminology & Criminal Justice, Division of Social Sciences
School of Social Education & Social Sciences University of the West of Scotland, UK
- Ms. Donatella Buonriposi, Director of Tuscany's Regional Scholastic Office, Italy
- Dr. Françoise Zens, Regional Assistant Director of primary schools of Luxembourg, degree-
school-teacher, Luxembourg
- Ms. Mirella Scarazzati MD, Pediatrician, Italy
- Mr. Sherif Rizkallah, Moderator, journalist with ZDF & ZDF Logo, Germany
- Ms. Margot Sikabonyi, Actress, yoga and health coach, Italy
- Dr. Cristina Tuscano, Psychopedagogist and Director and teacher trainer, The Art of Living
Educational Expert Trainer, Italy
- Ms. Luisa Braun, International Art of Living Educational Expert Trainer, Germany
- Ryan Wilson, International Art of Living Educational Expert Trainer, France
Moderator:
- Ms. Zana Barisic Dosen, Project Manager, Croatia
Speakers:
- Hon. Mrs. Rosalía Arteaga Serrano, Former President of Ecuador; President of FIDAL foundation
- Mr. Ismael Cala, Journalist, Motivational Speaker, President & Founder of Ismael Cala Foundation
- Mr. Juan Carlos Losada Vargas, Member of Parliament, Republic of Colombia
- Dr. Eyra Ruiz, Minister Counselor of Related Public Health Issues of the Republic of Panama
- Mr. Luis Moreno Ocampo, First Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court
- Prof. Andrés Ignacio Vecino Ortiz, Associate Researcher at Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg
Public Health Institute
- Hon. Mr. Rui Costa, Hon. Governor of the State of Bahia, Brasil
Moderator:
- Mr. Juan Mora y Araujo, President of Lincoln school association and academic coordinator of the
public management and politic formation institute of Buenos Aires
Speakers:
- Prof. Dr B R Sharma, Executive Registrar, SSU, Dean, Faculty of Health & Wellness, SSU
- Dr. Durga Prasad Dash, Dean cum Medical Superintendent, Sri Sri College of Ayurvedic Science &
Research Hospital, SSU
- Dr. Prachi Garodia, M.D., Triple Board certified in Internal Medicine, Integrative Medicine and
Lifestyle Medicine, USA
- Dr. Asim Ali, Director General - Central Council of Research in Unani Medicine, India
- Swami Bharat Bhushan, Padma Shri Awardee Founder Mokshayatan Yog Sansthan, India
- Dr. Sanjeev Singh, Chief Medical Superintendent, Amrita School of Medicine, India
- Dr. Girdhar Gyani, Director - Association of Healthcare Providers, India
- Dr. Tanuja Nesari, Director - All India Institute of Ayurveda, India
- Dr. R Meena Kumari, Director, National Institute of Siddha, India
- Dr. Kamlesh Sharma, HOD, Preventive Medicine/ Swasthavritta, National Institute of Jaipur, India
Moderator:
- Dr. Sandhya Sadana, Chief Administrative Officer, Sri Sri College of Ayurvedic Science &
Research Hospital, SSU, India
Speakers:
- Mr. Rajaram Narayanan, Managing Director, Sanofi India ltd.
- Mr. Andrew Blasi, Director Crowell & Moring International and Visiting Faculty, International Anti-Corruption Academy
- Dr. Ratna Devi, Chair of The Board of Trustees at IAPO, Founding Member IPAG & CEO Dakshayani and Amaravati Health and Education
- Dr. Shekhar Mande, Director General, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, Ministry of Science and technology, Government of India
- Dr. Shashank Joshi, Member of the Maharashtra COVID Task Force and Consultant Endocrinologist Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai
- Mr. Sudarshan Jain, Secretary General, Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA)
- Mr. Vikrant Shrotriya, Managing Director and Corporate Vice President, Novo Nordisk India Pvt Ltd
Moderator:
- Dr. Anil Kukreja, Vice President - Medical Affairs & Regulatory, AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd
Speakers:
- Ms. Kerstin Ostermarker, Customer Fulfillment Director and Ex-Global HR for Distribution at IKEA
- Mr. Nathalie Roos, V.P L’Oreal Group, President, L’Oreal Produit Professionnel
- Ms. Belén Essioux-Trujillo, Senior Vice President Human Resources, L’Oreal Group, France
- Ms. Tina Motaye, Programme Director, TLEX Institute France
Moderator:
- Mr. Serge Michenaud, Director, Art of Living France
Speakers:
- Mr. Arjun Singh, Managing Director, Asia Yodlee Infotech, India
- Ms. Supria Dhanda, Vice President and Country, Manager Western Digital, India
- Ms. Bhumika Srivastava, Head HR and Director Employee Experience Airbnb Chairman SCOPE
(Standing Conference of Public Enterprise)
- Ms. Soumitra Bhattacharya, President and Managing Director Bosch India
Moderator:
- Mr. Aadesh Goyal, Global CHRO, Member Global Management Committee Tata Communications
Speakers:
- Mr. Darshak Hathi, President, International Association for Human Values (IAHV)
- Dr. Dara Ghahremani, Assoc. Research Professor, University of California Los Angeles
- Ms. Filiz Odabas-Geldiay, Executive Director, IAHV USA
- Dr. Raffi Gregorian, Director and Deputy to the Under Secretary-General, United Nations Office of
Counter-Terrorism
- Dr. Katrien Hertog, Director, IAHV Peacebuilding Program
- Ms. Marriet Schuurman, Director, Dept. for Stabilization and Humanitarian Aid, Dutch Ministry of
Foreign Affairs
- Ms. Nika Saeedi, Team Leader, Crisis Bureau, United Nations Development Program
- Dr. Heide Rieder, MHPSS Programme Manager, International Organization for Migration
- Mr. Friederike Bubenzer, Sr. Project Leader, Institute for Justice and Reconciliation
- Ms. Charmaine Cu-Unjieng, Executive Director, IAHV Philippines
Moderator:
- Ms. Rugmani Prabhakar, Head of Sustainable Development, The Art of Living Foundation
Speakers/Artists:
- Mr. Maxi Pachecoy, Folk Singer, Song Writer, Argentina
- Mr. Satish Sewgobind, Life Coach, Public Speaker, Mind Re-set Coach, Yoga instructor School of
Soham, Suriname
- Kodzo, Singer, Musician, Song Writer, Togo
- Ms. Cindy F Daniel, Actress, Radio & TV personality, Trinidad & Tobago
- Mr. Marcus Braveboy, Singer, Musician, Recording Artist, Entrepreneur, Trinidad & Tobago
- Mr. Samuel Lizarralde, Musician,Singer, Producer, Member of the band Mougli, Colombia
- Sheikh Abdulrahman AlThani, Cofounder, Musician, Composer, Oud Player, Mirwas Collective, Qatar
- Mr. Evan Runge, Musician, Singer, Permanent Member of the Ottawa Symphony Orchestra,
Member of the band Musk Ox", Canada
Moderator:
- Ms. Sofia Godio, Moderator, Argentina
Speakers/Artists:
- Ms. Coral Campopiano, Singer, Song Writer, Activist, Founder of the "Signal for Help"
campaign, Argentina
- Ms. Nehilet Blackman, Singer, Song Writer, Gospel Musician, Trinidad & Tobago
- Mr. Nadeem Al Balushi, Singer, Musician, Composer, Sultanate of Oman
- Ms. Ayse Akarsu Gurcay, Musician, Body Percussionist, Member of Body Percussion Ensemble
KeKeCa, Member of the Band Gevende, Turkey
- Mr. Sahle Robinson, Storyboard Artist, Character Designer, Game Designer, The Robinson Crew,
Canada
- Mr. Tristen Durocher, Indigenous Musician, Activist, Photographer, Writer, Canada
- Mr. Juan Pablo Delgado, Musician,Singer, Producer, Member of the band Mougli, Colombia
- Ms. Sol Storni, Artist, Art Therapist, Art Teacher, Founder of Hopening Artist Celebration which
raises funds through art for various social projects, Escuela de Arte, Argentina, Art Therapy
- Mr. Stephen Venkatarangam, recording artist, music therapist musician, and researcher, Canada,
Music Therapy
Moderator:
- Ms. Olga Estadella, Canada
Speakers:
Panel 1
Daniela Falcão, Former Editor-in-Chief of Vogue Brazil and editorial director of Edições Globo Condé Nast, Brazil.
GianLuca Longo, Style Editor of British Vogue and board member of the British Fashion Council, UK.
Soledad Simond, Author and Creative Director for OHLALA!Argentina.
Thierry-Maxime Loriot, Author and Fashion and Art curator, Canada.
Moderator:
Ms. Lucie Lapierre, Canada
Panel 2
Ms. Gaby Herbstein, Photographer, Visual Artist, Argentina
Ms. Elena Tkachenko, Proprietor & Chief Designer - Elena Tkachenko Fashion House, Russia
Ms. Shriya Bisht Misra, Founder, Designer, Principal, Maison de Papillon NYC, Project Gaia NYC, USA
Ms. Neelakshi Singh, Fashion Blogger, Stylist, Body Positive Advocate, Plus Size Model, Associate Professor, India
Ms. Neha Parulkar, Plus Size Model, Body Positive Influencer, Tedx Speaker, India
Mr. Zack Miko, Actor, Writer, Plus size Model, USA
Moderator:
Ms. Alak Vasa, USA
Keynote:
Prof. B.N. Gangadhar, President, Ethics and Registration Board, National Medical Commission of India, Former Director, NIMHANS, Bangalore, India
Speakers:
Ms. Akshita Shrivastava, Bachelors Student, National Law Institute University, Bhopal, India
Mr. Matthias Häberle, Ph.D. Student, Technical University of Munich, Germany
Ms. Maya Wells, Bachelors Student, UNC Charlotte, USA
Ms. Melisa Aydin, Heinrich-Heine University, Germany
Mr. Philip Rossman, Ph.D. Student, University of Nürnberg, Germany
Ms. Piyhoo Gupta, Masters Student, Sri Sri University, India
Ms. Ramya A.S., Ph.D. Student, RWTH Aachen University, Germany
Ms. Surabhi Hareendranatha, Bachelors Student, University of California, Santa Cruz, USA
Ms. Nirvani Pathak, USA
Moderator:
Prof. Mrinalini Kochupillai, Guest Professor, Technical University of Munich; Founder-Director, Sustainable Innovations Research and Education Network, Germany
Speakers:
- Mr. Christoph Daum, International Soccer Manager and TV Commentator. Germany
- Mr. Tom Farrey, Executive Director and founder of the Sports & Society Program at the Aspen
Institut
- Ms. Anja Hammerseng-Edin, Norwegian Professional Handball Player, bronze medal at the 2009
World Women's Handball Championship in China
- Mr. Pullela Gopichand, Chief National Coach for the India National Badminton Team, India
- Prof. Dr. Adolfo Panfili, President of the International Association for Orthomolecular Medicine, Italy
Moderator:
- Mr. Inge Andersen, Senior Business Consultant and Sports Coach, Former Secretary General of the
Norwegian Olympic and Paralympic Committee
Speakers:
- Mr. Rahul Tripathi, CTO at Nutanix, USA
- Mr. Samir Kumar, VP Amazon, USA
- Ms. Ekta Chopra, Chief Digital Officer, Elf Beauty, USA
- Mr. Neel Mahapatro, Corporate VP at Microsoft, USA
Moderator:
- Mr. Rajneesh Gupta, VP at Intuit / Rahul Tripathi, CTO, Nutanix, USA
Speakers:
- Mr. Gaurav Gaur, Senior Trainer, TLEX UK
- Ms. Nia Choi, Senior Trainer, TLEX Germany
20. The Power of Breath - A Scientific, Business, and Political Perspective
Speakers:
- Mr. Jo Leinen, Former Member of European Parliament, Board Member, World Forum for Ethics in Business
- Mr. Vishaal Gupta, Senior Managing Director, Accenture Technology, Europe
- Prof. Fahri Saatcioglu, Professor for Molecular and Cell Biology, Department of Biosciences University of Oslo, Norway
Moderator:
- Dr. Ajay Tejasvi Narasimhan, President of Shankara Inc. and Sri Sri Tattva USA
Speakers:
- Mr. Kurt W. Zimmermann, Journalist, Former Chief Editor of Sonntags-Zeitung, Switzerland
- Mr. Nirj Deva, Former MEP, Board Member, WFEB, Publisher of Commonwealth Union news
website
- Lord Marland of Odstock, former Trade Minister, UK; Chairman of the Commonwealth Enterprises
and Investment Council
Moderator:
- Mr. Peter Marti, CEO, Marti Communications
Speakers:
- Mr. Johan Uvin, Former assistant secretary of education under Obama and CEO IEL
- Ms. April Walker, Head of Microsoft Innovation Labs
- Mr. Madhu Mujoo, KPMG Partner
Moderator:
- Mr. Johann Berlin, CEO, TLEX North America
Speakers:
- Sorokin Oleg, PhD in Medical Sciences, CEO of National Ayurveda Medical Association, CEO of VedaGenetica Ltd, Russia
- Pogrebnaya Yaroslava, PhD in Education Sciences, CEO of Moscow Tax College, Associate Professor of the Department of the Tax Institute of the Russian New University, expert of the Department of Education and Science in Moscow, Russia
- Pokusaeva Olesya, сhild psychologist, family psychologist, forensic expert psychologist, Russia
Moderator:
- Tatiana Poronova, former Deputy Governor for Social Affairs, Art of Living Foundation Russia CEO, Russia
Speakers:
Ms. Zsuzsa Komjati, President, Association of Hungarian Yoga Teachers
Ms. Viktoria Chandrasekharan, Faculty, Sri Sri School of Yoga Europe
Prof. Dr. BR Sharma, Dean, Faculty of Health and Wellness, Sri Sri University
Ms. Barbara Bendel, Consultant and Trainer, TLEX Europe and Faculty, Sri Sri School of Yoga Europe
Moderator:
Ms. Vasudha Vijay, Country Coordinator - Sri Sri Yoga UAE
Speakers:
Mrs. Diipa Buller -Khosla, Influencer, Founder of NGO @post.for.change Organisation: postforchange, Netherlands
Ms. Ami Patel, Celebrity Stylist, StyleByAmi, India
Mrs. Masoom Minawala Mehta, Influencer, Belgium
Moderator:
Ms. Dorota Niedzwiecki, Art of Living Trainer and Program Coordinator, Poland
Speakers:
- Mrs. Rajita Kulkarni, President, World Forum for Ethics in Business
- H.E. Dr. Ahmed Mohammed Obaid Al Saidi, Minister of Health, Sultanate of Oman
- Mr. Erik Solheim, Former Head of the UN Environment Program
- Hon. Mr. Amar N. Ramadhin, Minister of Public Health, Republic of Suriname
- Mr. S. Sridhar, President – OPPI, Managing Director, Pfizer Ltd.
- Hon. Prof. Herman de Croo, Minister of State, Belgium
- Mr. Arvind Varchaswi, Managing Director, Sri Sri Tattva