'AUKUS': US, UK & Australia Announce New Trilateral Security Partnership For Indo-Pacific

The Prime Ministers of the United Kingdom and Australia along with the President of the US have announced a new trilateral defence partnership called 'AUKUS' with a vision for a safer and more secure Indo-Pacific.

The first project of 'AUKUS' will be to help Australia acquire a nuclear-powered conventionally-armed submarine fleet. The three heads of state reaffirmed their intention to continue to work with their allies and groupings in tandem with 'AUKUS', with the Quad being mentioned by Morrison and Biden, though they were not specific on details.

The Quad leaders - PM Modi of India, PM Suga of Japan, Biden and Morrison - are to meet at the White House for their first in-person engagement in the grouping, on September 25. Both Quad and now AUKUS are more than likely to be seen as counterweights to China's growing muscle-flexing in the Indo-Pacific region.

