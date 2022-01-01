Omicron Cases In India Updates: COVID-19 Vaccine Registration For Children Begins On CoWIN

Maharashtra government has predicted a total of at least 2 lakh active COVID-19 cases by the third week of January. Further issuing a warning to people, Additional Chief Secretary Health Dr Pradeep Vyas said that around 2 lakh active coronavirus cases have been predicted by the third week of January 2022 in wake of the current trend of rising cases. Separate instructions are issued for managing these numbers in case some of them need hospitalization, he added.

He also warned of a possible third wave of COVID-19 by January and further urged the people to be not lured by the narrative that the third wave will be mild and not fatal. "Don't be lulled by the narrative that the third wave or Omicron wave is mild and not fatal. It's equally fatal for those who are not vaccinated and have comorbidities. So please improve vaccination coverage and save lives", he said.

In a letter to the state public health team, Dr Pradeep Vyas also added that with cases rising, the Covid wave already seems to be have started in some parts of the states further directing all the districts to start preparation for managing the patient load. "Even if 1% case fatality is presumed, we can still land up with 80,000 deaths if there are 80 lakh Covid cases", he said.

Read more