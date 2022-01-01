Omicron Cases In India Updates: COVID-19 Vaccine Registration For Children Begins On CoWIN

Quick links:
Image: PTI/Pixabay
Maharashtra government has predicted a total of at least 2 lakh active COVID-19 cases by the third week of January. Further issuing a warning to people, Additional Chief Secretary Health Dr Pradeep Vyas said that around 2 lakh active coronavirus cases have been predicted by the third week of January 2022 in wake of the current trend of rising cases. Separate instructions are issued for managing these numbers in case some of them need hospitalization, he added.
He also warned of a possible third wave of COVID-19 by January and further urged the people to be not lured by the narrative that the third wave will be mild and not fatal. "Don't be lulled by the narrative that the third wave or Omicron wave is mild and not fatal. It's equally fatal for those who are not vaccinated and have comorbidities. So please improve vaccination coverage and save lives", he said.
In a letter to the state public health team, Dr Pradeep Vyas also added that with cases rising, the Covid wave already seems to be have started in some parts of the states further directing all the districts to start preparation for managing the patient load. "Even if 1% case fatality is presumed, we can still land up with 80,000 deaths if there are 80 lakh Covid cases", he said.
COVID-19: Vaccine registration for children aged 15-18 years now live on the Co-WIN portal.
In a tweet, Union Health Minister Mansukh Madaviya said, "On the occasion of New Year, registration is being started on COWIN portal for immunization of children #COVID19 in the age group of 15 to 18 years from today."
"If the children are safe, then the future of the country is safe! On the occasion of New Year, registration is being started on COWIN portal for immunization of children #COVID19 in the age group of 15 to 18 years from today. I request the family members to register the eligible children for vaccination. #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine," he tweeted in Hindi.
Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Dr Pradeep Vyas, Govt of Maharashtra said that separate instructions have been issued for managing these numbers, in case some of them need hospitalization.
On new year's eve, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya took stock of RT-PCR screening center at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
1,796 fresh COVID cases reported in Delhi today, a jump of 483 cases over yesterday's numbers; positivity rate rises to 2.44%:
Active cases: 4410
Maharashtra reports 8,067 fresh COVID cases (including 4 #Omicron cases), 1,766 recoveries, and 8 deaths in the latest update.
Active cases: 24,509
In Hauz Khas, Delhi Police was seen asking revellers to go home before the night curfew kicks in at 10 pm:
