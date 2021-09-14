Last Updated:

Optimistic About WHO Approval For COVAXIN Exports: Niti Aayog's Dr VK Paul

COVAXIN is a Whole Virion Inactivated COVID Vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the NIV.

Covaxin

As Bharat Biotech waits in anticipation of the World Health Organization's (WHO) approval, Niti Aayog Member, Dr VK Paul, has portrayed optimism. Made in India, COVAXIN's approval by WHO will allow Bharat Biotech to export the vaccine and further permit the international travel of inoculated passengers. Previously on July 9, Bharat Biotech had submitted the data required for WHO's approval.

Dr Vk Paul on WHO's approval of COVAXIN

COVAXIN is a Whole Virion Inactivated COVID Vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV). While the phase 3 trials entailed 25,800 participants between 18-98 years of age including 10% over the age of 60, the analysis was conducted 14 days after administering the second dose of the vaccine.

COVAXIN had shown around 77.8% and an overall 93.4% efficiency against severe COVID diseases. Dr VK Paul said, "We know of positive developments-data sharing, data evaluation going on through multiple reviews."

Dr Paul surmised that the possibility of COVAXIN getting approved is certain and close to a decision point. He said, "We believe that positive decision could be coming in before month-end."

WHO congratulates India; Mansukh Mandaviya lauds PM Modi

The WHO on Monday congratulated India for dispensing a total of 75 crore COVID vaccines. The WHO not only congratulated the country but also its administration for expediting the vaccination drive. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Minister of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) Mansukh Mandaviya first broke the news.

Outlining that India has administered 75 crore doses, Mansukh Mandaviya credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Sabka sath, sabka prayas' principle. He exuded confidence that India will continue achieving milestones in its vaccination drive one after the other.

