Pakistan PM Kakar Set To Address UNGA Session, India Will Have Right To Reply On Saturday

Pakistan's interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, who is in New York to attend the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly, will address the session on Friday. India would have the right to reply on Saturday, which New Delhi will likely exercise.

Apart from Pakistan, 15 more countries will have an opportunity to address the morning session of the UNGA. The list of countries includes Israel, Iraq, Bangladesh, the Republic of North Macedonia, Andorra, Thailand, Mauritius, Saint Lucia, Malaysia, Malta, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, and Fiji.

Pakistan's Kakar in New York

Interim Prime Minister will be accompanied by Foreign Minister, Jalil Abbas Jilani and Foreign Secretary, Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi, who are part of the delegation. The update regarding Kakar's visit to New York was shared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan through a press release, on September 21.

Since Kakar has taken responsibility as the Interim Prime Minister, he has been attending all the important meetings and summits. The Prime Minister held a meeting with the President of Iran Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and attended the High-level Meeting on Global Development Initiative and the SDG Summit Leaders’ Dialogue. At the SDG Summit Leaders Dialogue, the Prime Minister highlighted the challenges in the attainment of SDGs especially for developing countries.

EAM S Jaishankar embarks on US visit, set to attend UNGA session

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday began a nine-day visit to the US, primarily to attend the annual session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York and to host a special event on Global South.Following the completion of the 78th UNGA related engagements, Jaishankar will visit Washington DC from September 27 to 30 for bilateral meetings with his American interlocutors.

“During his visit to New York from September 22 to 26, the External Affairs Minister (EAM) will be leading the Indian delegation for the high level week at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. “In keeping with India’s support for Global South, the EAM will be hosting a special event ‘India-UN for Global South: Delivering for Development’,” it said in a statement.

Jaishankar would also attend various plurilateral and bilateral meetings in New York.

“The EAM will also be meeting with the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Dennis Francis, President of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly,” the MEA said.

It said Jaishankar’s address at the high level session of the 78th UNGA is scheduled for the forenoon of September 26.

Upon completion of the UNGA related engagements, he will visit Washington to meet his counterpart American Antony Blinken, senior members of the US administration and US business leaders.