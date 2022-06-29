Pakistan To Boycott G20 Summit In J&K; Approach China, Saudi Arabia For Support: Report

After reports emerged that India intends to host proceedings of the G20 Summit 2023 in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan has now announced its decision to boycott the Group of Twenty (G20) meet. Islamabad is reportedly planning to approach its G20 allies to convince them to also boycott the Summit.

"Pakistan to ask China, Turkey and Saudi Arabia to boycott G20 meeting in J-K," tweeted WLVN Analysis, geopolitics, defence, and national security think-tank, ANI reported.

India will assume the G-20 presidency on 1 December 2022, and host the inaugural G20 Leaders' Summit in 2023, the Ministry of External Affairs has informed. India's representation at G20 summits has been led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014.

Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said in a statement that Islamabad had taken note of news items appearing in the Indian media indicating that India might be “contemplating to hold some G20-related meeting in Jammu and Kashmir”.

“Pakistan completely rejects any such attempt by India,” Ahmad said.

He said that it was a well-known fact that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognised “disputed” territory between Pakistan and India and added, "Contemplating the holding of any G20-related meeting/event in JK, in utter disregard of the globally acknowledged ‘disputed’ status of the territory, is a travesty that the international community cannot accept under any circumstances."

As per a report on The Express Tribune, Islamabad would also speak to the US, UK and other G20 members to counter India's plans.

India to assume G20 presidency; set agenda for the year

To convene the G20 Leaders’ Summit for the first time in India in 2023, India will assume the G20 Presidency on 1 December 2022 from Indonesia, the Ministry of External Affairs has informed.

On 1 December 2021, India had joined the G20 Troika of Indonesia, Italy, and India - the current, previous and incoming G20 Presidencies, respectively. India is working closely with Indonesia and Italy to ensure consistency and further strengthen the G20 agenda.

On 15 February 2022, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the setting up of a G20 Secretariat, which will be responsible for the implementation of overall policy decisions and arrangements needed for steering India’s forthcoming G20 Presidency.

The G20 Secretariat will be responsible for a smooth transition from the previous Presidency, preparations and conduct of all G20 meetings during the year, consultation and coordination with stakeholders and finally handing over to the next Presidency.

It is pertinent to mention here that the G20 grouping includes Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States (US), and the European Union (EU).

G20 comprises of the world’s major developed and developing economies, accounting for 85% of global GDP, 75% of international trade and two-thirds of the world population, making it the premier forum for international economic cooperation.

(With inputs from ANI/PTI)