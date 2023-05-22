PM Modi Holds Talks With Papua New Guinea Governor-General Bob Dadae

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Papua New Guinea Governor-General Bob Dadae on Monday hours after arriving here on his maiden visit during which he will host a key summit between India and 14 Pacific island countries to boost bilateral ties.

Modi also visited the APEC House on the shores of Ela Beach here on Monday and was welcomed by Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted a photo of PM Modi shaking hands with his Papua New Guinea counterpart and said, "PM Narendra Modi arrives at the iconic APEC House located on the shores of Ela Beach in Port Moresby. Warmly welcomed by PM James Marape." "The two leaders will co-host the FIPIC III Summit, fostering regional cooperation," he said on Twitter.

FIPIC was launched during Modi's visit to Fiji in 2014. The summit will take place at a time when China is making efforts to enhance its military and diplomatic influence in the region.

The Indian prime minister arrived here on Sunday evening from Japan where he attended the summit of the G7 advanced economies and held bilateral meetings with several world leaders.

His visit to Papua New Guinea on the second leg of his three-nation tour is the first ever by any Indian prime minister. He was received at the airport by Prime Minister James Marape who touched his feet as a mark of respect.

Normally Papua New Guinea doesn't give a ceremonial welcome to any leader coming after sunset. But a special exception was made for Prime Minister Modi and a ceremonial welcome was accorded to him.

The FIPIC Summit will see participation from leaders of 14 countries. Normally all of them rarely converge together due to connectivity and other issues, sources said.

FIPIC includes Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, the Republic of Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.