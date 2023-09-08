PM Modi Set To Hold Bilateral Meetings With Joe Biden, Sheikh Hasina And Mauritius PM

Amidst the vibrant backdrop of New Delhi, India is gearing up to host the 18th G20 summit, where world leaders will converge to deliberate on global challenges and opportunities. On the eve of this momentous event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to engage in 15 significant bilateral meetings, reflecting India's commitment to nurturing its diplomatic relationships.

This evening, I look forward to three bilateral meetings at my residence.



I will be meeting Mauritius PM @KumarJugnauth, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and @POTUS @JoeBiden.



The meetings will give an opportunity to review India's bilateral ties with these nations and further… September 8, 2023

Out of 15, three bilateral meeting will be held today. In a tweet, PM Modi shared his excitement about the upcoming meetings, expressing his eagerness to meet Prime Minister of Mauritius, Kumar Jugnauth, Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and United States President Joe Biden. These bilateral dialogues, as PM Modi highlighted, offer a valuable opportunity to review and reinforce India's bilateral ties with these nations while fostering developmental cooperation.

Bangladesh PM to be accompanied by her daughter

Bangladesh's PM landed in New Delhi earlier today, while the Mauritius' PM arrived in New Delhi yesterday. The American President will arrive in New Delhi today evening. This will be Joe Biden's first visit to India as the US President. Meanwhile, Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is slated to attend the G20 summit, is expected to be accompanied by her daughter, Saima Wazed. This visit holds particular significance, as it marks a rare occasion where Hasina's daughter joins her during an official trip to India.

Saima Wazed, an accomplished autism expert, is running for the position of Regional Director for South-East Asia Region (SEARO) at the World Health Organization (WHO). Her presence during this visit to India underscores the importance of regional alliances and cooperation in the context of her candidacy.

Wazed's visit to India may involve efforts to garner support from India, one of the eleven countries in the SEARO region. Her previous participation in the ASEAN summit in Indonesia, where she accompanied Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin, reflects the diplomatic endeavors of her country to secure endorsements from ASEAN countries.

A crucial decision awaits India as it considers the endorsement of either Saima Wazed or Nepal's Shambhu Prasad Acharya for the WHO position. Given India's close ties with both Bangladesh and Nepal, this choice presents a nuanced challenge, highlighting the delicate balance India must strike in its regional diplomacy. As India welcomes leaders from around the world for the G20 summit, the bilateral meetings underscore the intricate tapestry of regional dynamics, diplomacy, and the pursuit of collaborative solutions to global challenges.