PM Modi To Hold Bilateral Talks With 8 Countries On Sidelines Of Day 2 Of Glasgow COP26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have a bilateral-packed day in the Scottish city of Glasgow on Tuesday, November 2. PM Modi will hold meetings with heads of eight countries, including Japan and Switzerland. With most of the countries, it will be Prime Minister's first in-person meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. The meeting will take place between 2.30 pm and 6 pm (Indian Standard Time).

These are the countries with whom PM Modi would hold bilateral talks on Tuesday

Switzerland

Finland

Israel

Nepal

Malawi

Ukraine

Japan

Argentina

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with UK PM Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the COP26 World Leaders' Summit. The two discussed cooperation in areas like green hydrogen, renewables and clean technology.

PM Modi also met Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennet in their first in-person meeting since the latter took office. Taking to Twitter, Israeli PM shared a clip of two leaders engaged in conversation at the summit venue. The video was captioned: "It was truly great to finally meet you".

On Friday, PM Modi, during his Rome visit to attend the G20 summit, had met Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Pope Francis. The Pope accepted Prime Minister's invitation to visit and called it a 'great gift'. The two met in the Vatican City and their interaction lasted for around an hour despite being scheduled for just 20 minutes.

PM Modi is currently attending COP26, 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, a meeting of more than 190 countries that agreed to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. The body takes mutual steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.