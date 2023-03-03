Quad Foreign Ministers' Meet: Indo-Pacific Issues, Global Terror Threat In Focus

The Foreign ministers of India, Australia, and Japan and the Secretary of State of the United States of America met in New Delhi for the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting on March 3. The exchange of dialogue between the ministers mainly focused on Quad's commitment to supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific that is inclusive from all aspects.

According to the joint statement, the Quad partners also extended their support towards various factors that brings stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. Through its constructive and positive agenda, the partner countries also reiterated that Quad will continue to be guided by the priorities of the Indo-Pacific region.

Indo-Pacific region on focus

Quad, comprising four democratic countries, has also made a resolution to support the Indo-Pacific region and beyond through practical cooperation on contemporary challenges such as health security, climate change and the clean energy transition, critical and emerging technologies, infrastructure and connectivity.

The partner countries also highlighted that the debt crisis of the entire region will be addressed through sustainable, transparent and fair lending and financing practices, space cooperation, cyber-security, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR), maritime security and counter-terrorism.

The Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting 2023 brought the opportunity for the ministers to continue their dialogue held at their last meeting in New York in September 2022. The ministers of four democracies went on to note the progress made under the Quad Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Partnership (HADR) for the Indo-Pacific region.

During the September 2022 meeting, the partner countries also signed the Guidelines for the Partnership. In today's discussion, the ministers pointed out its success and welcomed the outcomes of the first HADR tabletop exercise. They also expressed their interest towards the finalization of the Partnership’s Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) which would enable an efficacious and coordinated response mechanism.

Quad member condemns 26/11 Mumbai attack

The Quad partners during the meeting also highlighted their concern towards terrorism. The joint statement reads, "Terrorism has become increasingly diffuse, aided by terrorists’ adaptation to, and the use of emerging and evolving technologies such as unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and the internet, including social media platforms for recruitment and incitement to commit terrorist acts, as well as for the financing, planning, and preparation of terrorist activities."

They went on to condemn terrorism-related activities and violent extremism in all its form. The Quad members also denounced the use of terrorist proxies and denied logistical, financial or military support to terrorist organizations which could be used to carry out terrorist attacks.

While addressing the issue of terrorism and its threat on global territory, the Quad members also condemned the 26/11 Mumbai attack and the Pathankot attack. They highlighted that the terrorist attack in Mumbai took the lives of several people from all Quad countries.

The joint statement on terrorism, reads, "We are committed to working together with our regional and international partners to promote accountability for the perpetrators of such terrorist attacks, including through designations by the UN Security Council 1267 Sanctions Committee."