Quad Joint Statement Reiterates PM Modi's 'not An Era Of War' Remark

The joint statement issued by Quad Leaders found mention of PM Modi’s “not an Era of War” comment which he said to Russian President Vladimir Putin at SCO Summit held last year at Samarkand.

The statement read, “Conscious that ours must not be an era of war, we remain committed to dialogue and diplomacy. We support a comprehensive, just and lasting peace consistent with the UN Charter. In this context, we concur that the use, or threat of use, of nuclear weapons is serious and inadmissible.”

The Leaders from the informal strategic forum Quad (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) countries gathered in Hiroshima, Japan to discuss a variety of issues, including addressing climate change and enhancing connectivity in the Indo-Pacific region.

PM Modi to Putin at SCO Summit in Samarkand

Although India has not publicly criticised Russia over Russia-Ukraine war, PM Modi opened his remarks by informing Putin that the "era of war" is over, signalling India's concern with Russia's actions against Ukraine for the first time in public at SCO Summit in Samarkand.

"I know today's era is not of war. We discussed this issue with you on phone several times, that democracy, diplomacy and dialogue touch the entire world," Modi said in his first in-person meeting with Putin since the Ukraine conflict began.

Russian President Vladimir Putin replied to PM Modi’s statement saying, “We want all of this to end as soon as possible. We will keep you abreast of what is happening there.”

Quad statement on 26/11 attacks

The statement also mentioned 26/11 attacks when it condemned cross-border terrorism, 26/11 attacks in Mumbai and Pathankot blast.

Quad Leaders' joint statement stated, "We are committed to working together to promote accountability for the perpetrators of such terrorist attacks. We reiterate our condemnation of terrorist attacks, including the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai and in Pathankot, and our commitment to pursuing designations, as appropriate, by the UN Security Council 1267 Sanctions Committee."

Joe Biden, the President of the United States, stated on Saturday that the new initiatives will help to develop secure telecommunications in the Indo-Pacific region, and that in 20 to 30 years people will look back on Quad and say that it transformed the dynamics not only of the region but of the entire world.

In his opening remarks at Quad meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the G-7 summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima, Biden said, "While our setting today is different, our mission remains the same and that is to advance our vision of a free, open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. And to demonstrate the capacity of democracy Pacific and the capacity of democracies to deliver on a shared region. I think people are going to look back at this Quad."