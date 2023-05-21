Biden And Albanese Tell PM Modi He's In 'high Demand', Raise A Peculiar Concern

During the Quad meeting held in Japan, US President Joe Biden told PM Modi, that he has been facing a challenge because of a deluge of requests from prominent citizens to attend the event of PM Modi in the US, reported ANI.

This comes after the Quad members discussed PM Modi's visit to the US and Australia for which there has been a large number of requests received by the respective countries' government officials.

In the same meeting, Australian PM Anthony Albanese shared that there is a capacity of 20,000 for the Community reception in Sydney but he is still not able to accommodate the requests he is getting. Further, Albanese added that he remembered how at the Narendra Modi stadium, more than 90k people welcomed him during the victory lap.

To this Joe Biden told PM Modi that .."I should take your autograph". Here is the photo from when Albanese visited and attended the India and Australia 4th Test match.

Speaking at the Quad Leaders' Meeting in Hiroshima. https://t.co/ZKTSzXOPM5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2023

With Quad leaders during our meeting earlier today. pic.twitter.com/kDm56o4cOq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2023

Stating how PM Modi's popularity is causing him a real problem, US President Joe Biden said, “You are causing me a real problem. Next month we have a dinner for you in Washington. Everyone in the whole country wants to come." He added, "I have run out of tickets. You think I am kidding? Ask my team. I am getting phone calls from people I have never heard of before—everyone from movie actors to relatives. You are too popular. “

Then mentioning how Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made an important impact on almost everything, Biden stated, “Mr. Prime Minister, you have made a significant impact on everything, including what we are doing in QUAD."

Biden didn't stop at that. He continued, "You also made a fundamental shift in climate. You have influence in Indo-Pacific. You are making a difference.”

Mini Quad meeting in Japan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has participated with other heads of state of the Quad countries in Hiroshima in the mini Quad meeting, reported ANI. During the meeting, PM Narendra Modi said, "I am happy to participate in this Quad Summit. The Quad group is an important platform for ensuring peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. There is no doubt that this Indo-Pacific is the engine of trade, innovation and growth."

While participating in the Quad meeting, PM Modi added, Quad's platform would continue to make efforts for global well-being and prosperity and peace. "We will be happy to host the Quad summit in India in 2024," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Quad leader PM Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida have also posed for a picture ahead of the Quad meeting.