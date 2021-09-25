Quad Summit: Leaders Call For End To Violence In Myanmar, Denuclearization Of North Korea

Following the first in-person Quad Summit, hosted by President Joe Biden, leaders of India, Japan, Australia and the United States issued a joint statement. In the joint statement, Quad leaders called for an end to violence and the release of political detainees in Myanmar. The leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to the complete denuclearization of North Korea in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Quad Summit Joint Statement on Myanmar and North Korea

The leaders in the joint statement urged North Korea to abide by its United Nations obligations and refrain from provocations. They called on North Korea to engage in 'substantive dialogue'. In the joint statement, the leaders called for an immediate resolution on the issue of Japanese abductees. The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the complete denuclearization of North Korea according to the UN Security Council resolutions. According to news agency ANI, the United Nations resolutions ban North Korea from conducting any test of ballistic missiles.

"We reaffirm our commitment to the complete denuclearization of North Korea in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions, and also confirm the necessity of immediate resolution of the issue of Japanese abductees", read the Quad leaders joint statement.

The four countries called on the end to violence and the release of all political detainees in Myanmar. They called for constructive dialogue and early restoration of democracy in Myanmar. The leaders in the Quad Summit called for the urgent implementation of the ASEAN Five Point Consensus. The leaders in the joint statement committed to building democratic resilience in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. According to the ASEAN five-point consensus, there shall be an immediate cessation of violence in Myanmar. Moreover, all parties shall exercise restraint and engage in constructive dialogue among all parties concerned to seek a peaceful solution in the interests of the people.

"We continue to call for the end to violence in Myanmar, the release of all political detainees, including foreigners, engagement in constructive dialogue, and for the early restoration of democracy. We further call for the urgent implementation of the ASEAN Five Point Consensus", read the Quad leaders joint statement.

