SAARC Stands Cancelled As Pak Pushes For Taliban's Participation, Other Nations Decline

Amid the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan, the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Foreign Ministers meet for 2021 has been cancelled due to ill manoeuvres of Pakistan. Republic Media Network Sources have confirmed that Pakistan wanted the Taliban to represent Afghanistan, which was a participant of the SAARC meeting of foreign ministers.

South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Foreign Ministers meet stands cancelled due to the lack of concurrence from all Member States as of today: SAARC TO ANI pic.twitter.com/MmrK0dzehO — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2021

SAARC Meet cancelled as Pakistan insisted on Taliban’s participation

The Republic Media Network has accessed the information through sources that despite denial by all, Pakistan insisted on the participation of Taliban. All other participants declined Pakistan’s request. The SAARC Meet was due on September 25 on the sidelines of the UNGA meet.

All SAARC countries have slammed Pakistan’s request, dismissing any official representation of the terror outfit that took over Kabul earlier on August 15 through brutal violence and siege. Ever since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan, Pakistan has been sympathising with the terror organisation and is backing its brutal regime. Abdul Basit, Former Pakistan Ambassador to Germany, in a tweet said that “No informal SAARC FMs meeting will be held in New York this year. Who should represent Afghanistan in the meeting became bone of contention?”

Pak formally recognises Taliban Govt, lends support

Pakistan had earlier formally recognised the Talibani government, in an official statement issued by Pakistan's Ministry of Ministry Affairs, it was asserted that the newly announced Cabinet would ensure that urgent needs of people are addressed. At the same time, it stated that it will continue to closely follow the evolving situation in the war-torn country.

The statement added, "We have noted the latest announcement about the formation of interim political set-up in Kabul, which would address the requirement of a governance structure to meet the urgent needs of the people of Afghanistan. We hope that the new political dispensation will ensure coordinated efforts for peace, security and stability in Afghanistan as well as work towards taking care of humanitarian and development needs of the Afghan people". In a farcical claim, it also reiterated "commitment" to a peaceful and sovereign Afghanistan. Pakistan's support of the terror group has been condemned globally.

