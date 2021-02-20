Scientists Raise Alarm About Nipah Virus, Say 'it Could Cause Next Pandemic'

Scientists have issued a warning against the deadly Nipah virus, which they say could absolutely cause the next pandemic. According to UK daily Express, British scientists have said that the Nipah virus, which has a mortality rate between 45% to 75%, could be the next disease to cause a pandemic. This comes as the world is still battling the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 2 million people across the globe to date.

Increased transmission possible

According to Dr. Rebecca Dutch, chair of the University of Kentucky's Department of Molecular and Cellular Biochemistry, several things about Nipah are very concerning apart from the higher mortality rate seen since it was first identified in Malaysia in 1999. Dr. Rebecca Dutch warned about the potential of increased transmission because of the virus's family history. She said that viruses from the same family as Nipah are known to spread easily and through sources such as food, which is not a worry for COVID-19 transmission.

There is very little information available about the genetic variety of Nipah-related viruses, which originates from fruit bats. According to Dr. Jonathan Epstein, vice president for science and outreach at the EcoHealth Alliance, a new mutated strain of the Nipah virus could emerge causing higher transmission amongst people. Currently, there are no examples of large-scale transmission of the Nipah virus as it only spreads through close contact with an infected person, particularly among people with respiratory illnesses.

Nipah has been listed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) among the diseases that need urgent research and development. Currently, there is no treatment or vaccine for the disease. Nipah cases have been reported in several Southeast Asian countries since it was first identified, which include India, Bangladesh, and Singapore.

(Image Credit: AP)