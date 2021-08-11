Sputnik V Dose 83% Effective On Delta Variant, Lower Than Previously Reported 90%: Russia

Russia's Health Minister Mikhail Murashko on Wednesday stated that the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 is around 83% effective against the Delta variant of coronavirus, lower than previously thought 90%.

Surge in Delta strain, reluctance of population blamed

The Russian authorities blamed it on the surge in coronavirus cases in June and July on the more contagious Delta variant and the population's reluctance to get vaccinated despite shots being widely available. The vaccine's developers had in the month of June stated that Sputnik V was around 90% effective against the Delta variant.

"Today, the Sputnik V vaccine demonstrates the most effective results on prevention and fighting the Delta strain. The latest results indicate that the efficacy of the vaccine is about 83 per cent, this is already the Russian data, provided to us courtesy of our clinical colleagues," Mikhail Murashko was quoted as saying by Russian news agency TASS.

'Vaccine also effective against newly emerged strains'

Alexander Gintsburg, Director of the Gamaleya Institute that developed the vaccine, said on Wednesday in an interview that Sputnik V was safe and effective against all strains of the coronavirus.

"As evidence from the circulation among the public shows, the vaccine is completely safe and highly effective. It is effective not only immediately against those strains it was developed for but also against the numerous strains that have emerged recently and are constantly attacking us," Gintsburg was quoted as stating by TAAS.

Russia, which has a population of around 144 million, has recommended four domestically produced vaccines. It has registered almost 6.5 million infections since the inception of the pandemic. August 11 also marks the first anniversary of the registration of the Sputnik V vaccine in Russia. The export of the vaccine to other countries began at the end of 2020 with deliveries to Belarus. As of August 2021, Sputnik V has been approved in 69 countries and territories with the total population surpassing 3.7 billion people. The vaccine is today being used in more than 50 countries. Sputnik V is among the four Covid-19 vaccines that have received emergency use permission from India's drug controller.



