Thailand PM Calls For 'sustainable & Balanced Approach' On Economic Goals At APEC Summit

In a key development, Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha revealed that their country has adopted the "Bio-Circular Green or BCG Economy Model” as part of the post-COVID-19 pandemic recovery. Speaking at the APEC CEO Summit, Prayut Chan-o-cha stated that their country is committed to APEC in ensuring all opportunities that connect every dimension and balance in all aspects. Thailand PM further said that they will pursue three priorities based on a sustainable and balanced approach to achieve social, economic, and environmental goals.

Speaking at the APEC CEO summit, Prayut Chan-o-cha underscored that going forward towards 2022, Thailand will continue APEC’s work to keep markets open through a “multilateral trading system” that is based on rules. Furthermore, he noted that the country will also work to take forward APEC’s work which includes APEC Putrajaya vision 2040. He informed that they will work for APEC Putrajaya vision 2040 through “facilitating trade and investment, restoring connectivity and promoting inclusive and sustainable growth. He noted the implementation of Putrajaya which he underlined will be an important achievement for New Zealand that has worked tirelessly for a year. He further highlighted that Thailand will work to strengthen the ongoing discussion on the realisation of the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific(FTAAP) in the post-COVID-19 pandemic era.

Thailand PM commits to reconnecting post-COVID pandemic

Chan-o-cha mentioned that they would work to “advance regional economic integration and embracing digitalisation and other contemporary and emerging trade issues, including climate change, public health and inclusive development.” Thailand PM asserted that their country is committed to reconnecting, starting with reopening their borders. He highlighted that since 1 November, the country has reopened its borders for all international travellers arriving from 63 countries. He mentioned that reconnecting was important in the APEC’s path to recovery.

New Zealand PM calls for ‘strong, sustainable’ post-COVID recovery

Earlier on Thursday, 11 November, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern urged the political and business leaders to work together to create a “strong, equitable and sustainable recovery” after the COVID-19 pandemic. Ardern made the remarks in her address at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit, as per the APEC news release. Ardern stated that “there is now little doubt that staying on top of the virus provides options when it comes to responding to the economic challenges before us.” As per the APEC press release, Ardern mentioned that as they start to work after the COVID-19 pandemic, they need to continue working together to enhance the partnership between government and business.

