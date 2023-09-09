Three MoUs Inked At India-Bangladesh Bilateral Meet Ahead Of G20 Summit

India and Bangladesh have signed three Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs), including one on cooperation in Digital Payment mechanisms. "The MoU on cooperation in Digital Payment mechanism was signed between National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and Bangladesh Bank," wrote the Ministry of External Affairs in an official press release.

The MOUs come after the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina held in New Delhi on September 8, just a day before the G20 summit. The second MoU has focused on the renewal of the Cultural Exchange Program (CEP) between India and Bangladesh for 2023-2025. The third MoU was signed between the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and the Bangladesh Agriculture Research Council (BARC).

Had productive deliberations with PM Sheikh Hasina. The progress in India-Bangladesh relations in the last 9 years has been very gladdening. Our talks covered areas like connectivity, commercial linkage and more. pic.twitter.com/IIuAK0GkoQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2023

India-Bangladesh Bilateral Meeting Ahead of G20 Summit

Both the leaders, PM Modi and Shiekh Hasina have stressed upon the beginning of negotiations on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). This would cover trade in goods, and services, and protecting and promoting investment, according to the MEA Statement.

Indian-Bangladesh bilateral cooperation has included political and security cooperation, border management, trade and connectivity, water resources, power and energy, development collaboration, and cultural and people-to-people linkages. All these areas were the focus of the meeting.

The talks on recent regional developments and collaboration in international fora were also held between the two leaders. PM Modi and Shiekh Hasina have also stressed the joint inauguration of projects: Agartala-Akhaura Rail Link, Unit-II of the Maitri Power Plant and Khulna-Mongla Rail Linkat a convenient date later.

Talking about the regional situation of Bangladesh, PM Modi has appreciated the burden shouldered by the country in hosting over a million persons displaced from Rakhine State in Myanmar. According to MEA, India would work together with Bangladesh to construct and have a positive approach to support the refugees. Meanwhile, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has hailed PM Modi for India's hospitality and the two leaders expressed a desire to continue their exchanges at all levels.

