Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: India Suspends Most Visas; Global Sports Events Hit

UN chief Antonio Guterres on Wednesday urged world governments to urgently scale up their response to the novel coronavirus if they are to stand a chance of stemming its spread. "Today's declaration of a pandemic is a call to action - for everyone, everywhere," the secretary-general said in a statement.

"We can still change the course of this pandemic -- but that means addressing inaction," he said. "I call on every government to step up and scale up their efforts -- now." "The best science tells us, if countries detect, test, treat, isolate, trace and mobilize their people in the response, we can go a long way to mitigating transmission," Guterres said. His appeal echoed an earlier one by the World Health Organization, which officially labeled the outbreak a pandemic on Wednesday and blamed its spread and severity on "alarming levels of inaction".

France

CASES DETECTED: 2,281

DEATHS: 48

Spain

CASES DETECTED: 2,277

DEATHS: 55

Spain's equality minister Irene Montero tested positive for coronavirus and has been quarantined along with her partner, deputy prime minister and Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias, a government statement said on Thursday. "This morning, all members of the government will undergo testing," it said, indicating the results would be published later in the day.

Germany

CASES DETECTED: 2,277

DEATHS: 55

Japan

CASES DETECTED: 639

DEATHS: 16

United Kingdom

CASES DETECTED: 456

DEATHS: 8

Australia

CASES DETECTED: 156

DEATHS: 3