UN Climate Change Report 2021: Top 8 points From 'eye-opening' IPCC Report

The UN's climate panel has published a new report delivering the starkest warning about the deepening climate emergency. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report, global climate change is gaining momentum and human emissions of greenhouse gases are the cause. The report noted that there is still time to stop catastrophic warming this century, but only if nations across the globe immediately stop burning fossil fuels. Here are ten important takeaways.

UN Climate Change Report: Top 8 points from 'eye-opening' IPCC report