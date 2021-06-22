UN Rights Chief Seeks To Visit Xinjiang This Year Amid 'serious Rights Violations'

The UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet on Monday highlighted the situation in China, Russia and Ethiopia among others and called for concerted action to recover from the worst global deterioration of rights she had seen. Michelle Bachelet said that UN is closely monitoring the impact that National Security Law had on the civic and democratic space of Hong Kong. She also hoped to agree on terms for a visit to China this year, including its Xinjiang region, to look into reports of violations against Muslim Uyghurs.

UN Rights Chief eyes visit to China

Addressing the 47th session of the Human Rights Council, Bachelet said, "The National security law has chilling impact on independent media and democratic space" in Hong Kong. She warned that since July 1, 2020, 107 people have been arrested under the National Security Law and 57 have been formally charged, with the first case coming to trial later this week.

"Since 1 July 2020, 107 people have been arrested under the National Security Law and 57 have been formally charged, with the first case coming to trial later this week," the rights chief said in the opening of the UN Human Rights Council's 47th session.

Michelle Bachelet said that UN is discussing with China modalities for a visit to the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous region, according to ANI. She also pointed to "reports of serious human rights violations" in China's Xinjiang region, and said she hoped Beijing would grant her a long-discussed visit there, including "meaningful access" this year.

"Separately, I continue to discuss with China modalities for a visit, including meaningful access, to the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, and hope this can be achieved this year, particularly as reports of serious human rights violations continue to emerge," Michelle Bachelet told the opening of the UN Human Rights Council's 47th session.

Bachelet in her opening statement also highlighted UN's concerns in more than a dozen countries which include Afghanistan and Philippines. Bachelet reiterated her concerns over continuing violence against civilians in Ethiopia’s Tigray region “by all parties to the conflict”, more than six months since fighting began. The High Commissioner noted reports of serious violations of international humanitarian law and gross human rights violations and abuses.

IMAGE: AP

Inpits from ANI