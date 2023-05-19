Unexpected Moment: US President Biden's Near-stumble At G7 Summit In Japan Raises Eyebrows

On Friday, US President Joe Biden appeared perplexed as Japanese leader Fumio Kishida provided gentle guidance to prevent any missteps, reported NY Post. While making his way down a flight of stairs, the President stumbled, narrowly avoiding a fall. Being the oldest-ever US president, he relied on the support of First Lady Jill Biden, who held his hand and led him towards a photo opportunity with the Japanese counterpart and his spouse in Hiroshima, prior to the G7 summit held in the city.

Following the handshake with Kishida, President Joe Biden, aged 80, directed his focus towards Yuko Kishida, the 58-year-old wife of the prime minister. In an unusual manner, he slightly bent over, with his fists clenched, reminiscent of a boxer's pose, before proceeding to shake her hand as well.

65-years-old Kishida took charge of guiding the US dignitaries to their designated positions for the photo session. Sensing President Biden's uncertainty, he politely intervened, assisting Biden in finding his place. The president shuffled slowly and appeared perplexed, glancing at the ground for guidance.

In response to the situation, the first lady lightened the mood by joking, "We'll figure it out," as both the hosts and she patiently waited for the aging commander-in-chief to determine his correct position.

After some contemplation, Biden eventually resolved the issue, expressing a sense of relief with an audible "all right" while breaking into a smile, indicating his readiness for the group photo. Later in the day, the president, known for occasional gaffes, encountered another misstep, this time while descending a set of stairs instead of ascending.

Watch the moment Biden tripped on the stairs:

Biden trips on the steps during G7 visit to Japan. pic.twitter.com/SYQ6c9owVU — D. Scott @eclipsethis2003 (@eclipsethis2003) May 19, 2023

Video footage captured the moment when Biden arrived late for a tour of the Itsukushima Shrine, with the other world leaders already embarking on the tour while he slowly emerged from his limousine.

Moving at a leisurely pace towards the rest of the group, Biden focused his gaze intently on a short flight of only eight steps. However, despite his careful approach, he stumbled momentarily, but fortunately managed to regain his balance and avoid a fall.

Maintaining a composed demeanor, he smiled as if the incident hadn't occurred and proceeded to extend his hand once more to greet Kishida, who was patiently waiting at the bottom of the staircase.

After the shrine tour, the world leaders gathered for a group photo, and this time Biden seemed to locate his position without much difficulty.

Biden's age and occasional gaffes have emerged as a significant concern as he seeks re-election for the White House in 2024. Should he serve a complete second term, he would reach the age of 86 by its conclusion. Notably, he has experienced several instances of tripping in the past, most notably while boarding Air Force One.