Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in New York where he projected his thoughts during the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Ahead of his address, PM Modi was welcomed to the General Assembly Hall by UNGA President, Abdulla Shahid where he thanked the former for his continued support towards the 'Presidency of Hope.' Shahid after meeting PM Modi affirmed, "India is fully committed to multilateralism and to the United Nations."

Welcomed Prime Minister of #India @narendramodi to the General Assembly Hall, ahead of his address to the General Debate #UNGA76



India is fully committed to multilateralism and to the United Nations. I thanked him for the continued support to the #PresidencyOfHope pic.twitter.com/YB8I4jSG6b — UN GA President (@UN_PGA) September 25, 2021

Besides PM Modi, 109 heads of state and government will be addressing the ongoing session in person. Along with that 60 more will address the UNGA through pre-recorded video statements. The theme of the session will revolve around 'building resilience through hope - to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations.

PM Modi addressed 76th UNGA: talks on COVID believes democracy can deliver

During his opening statement at the UNGA, PM Modi highlighted the COVID-19 pandemic. He also addressed the issue of vaccines. Talking about India's achievements domestically, PM Modi underlined that the country's vaccine platform offered digital support to access million vaccine doses every day.

While noting that he represents the country that is called the 'Mother of Democracy', PM Modi said," Democracy is India's tradition." He then went on to support his claim with his own example saying, "It an example of India democracy that a child who used to help his father at tea stall is addressing UNGA for the 4th time standing in UN," he said,'Yes, democracy can deliver. Yes, democracy has delivered.''

PM Modi slams China & Pakistan for using terrorism as a weapon

During his address, PM Modi indirectly slammed Pakistan and China. He said, "Those countries which are using terrorism as a weapon should understand that it is an equal threat to them." Coming to the Afghanistan crisis, the PM asserted that India had ensured that the Afghan soil is not used as a 'terror bed' to spread terrorism. "At this time afghans- children, women need help and we must fulfil our duty by providing this help," he added.

Image Credits - Twitter - UN_GA President