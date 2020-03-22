Rand Paul Who Ran Against Trump In 2016 The First US Senator To Test Coronavirus Positive

US Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, who campaigned against Donald Trump in 2016 presidential elections has tested positive for Coronavirus. His office tweeted the information on Sunday saying that Paul has turned positive for COVID-19 and is feeling fine. It also informed that the Senator was asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events.

Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2020

Through his account, his office also announced that Paul is expected to return to the Senate after his quarantine period ends. It also said that the Senator wasn't aware of having any direct contact with a Coronavirus positive person. Rand Paul becomes the third member from the US Congress and the first member from the Senate to test positive for Coronavirus.

He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time. Ten days ago, our D.C. office began operating remotely, hence virtually no staff has had contact with Senator Rand Paul. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2020

Paul is now going to miss a vote on Sunday afternoon for a massive Coronavirus package, due to his quarantine. Interestingly, Paul was the only Senator to vote against the $8 billion deal to provide emergency Coronavirus funds.

Earlier, two members of the Congress, Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida and Ben McAdams of Utah also tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, adding to the urgency of Washington to pass a package to contain the outbreak of COVID-19, the disease that causes Coronavirus.

Coronavirus cases in the US are now the fourth highest in the world after China, Italy, and Spain with the country reporting more than 38,000 positive cases and 400 reported deaths. The majority of cases are in New York, Washington, and California.