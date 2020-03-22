The Debate
Rand Paul Who Ran Against Trump In 2016 The First US Senator To Test Coronavirus Positive

Global event News

US Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, who campaigned against Donald Trump in 2016 presidential elections has tested positive for Coronavirus.

US

US Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, who campaigned against Donald Trump in 2016 presidential elections has tested positive for Coronavirus. His office tweeted the information on Sunday saying that Paul has turned positive for COVID-19 and is feeling fine. It also informed that the Senator was asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. 

Through his account, his office also announced that Paul is expected to return to the Senate after his quarantine period ends. It also said that the Senator wasn't aware of having any direct contact with a Coronavirus positive person. Rand Paul becomes the third member from the US Congress and the first member from the Senate to test positive for Coronavirus. 

Paul is now going to miss a vote on Sunday afternoon for a massive Coronavirus package, due to his quarantine. Interestingly, Paul was the only Senator to vote against the $8 billion deal to provide emergency Coronavirus funds. 

Earlier, two members of the Congress, Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida and Ben McAdams of Utah also tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, adding to the urgency of Washington to pass a package to contain the outbreak of COVID-19, the disease that causes Coronavirus. 

Coronavirus cases in the US are now the fourth highest in the world after China, Italy, and Spain with the country reporting more than 38,000 positive cases and 400 reported deaths. The majority of cases are in New York, Washington, and California. 

