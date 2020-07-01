What Is Canada Day? Know About Its History, Significance And Celebration

Canada was officially created when the Constitution Act joined three provinces into one country: Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and the Canada province, which then split into Ontario and Quebec. Dominion Day or Canada Day is observed every year on July 1 in celebration of Canada. The holiday was officially established in 1879 but started to catch on after 1917. There are many traditions that are followed in order to celebrate Canada Day. Take a look at what is the history and significance behind Canada Day.

What is Canada Day and its History, Significance and Celebration

Canada Day History

Canada was officially created on July 1, 1867, but was not completely independent from British rule until 1982. Canada Day was originally known as Dominion Day. The celebrations for Dominion Day started to catch on when the 50th anniversary of the confederation rolled around in 1917. Later in 1946, a bill was made to change the name of the holiday but arguments over what to call it ended up stalling the bill.

The 100th anniversary of the nation's official creation in 1967 saw the growth of the spirit of Canadian patriotism. That is when Dominion Day picked up and people started celebrating it with great emotion. By that time, the holiday was already widely known as Canada Day and the official name was not adopted until October of 1982.

ALSO READ | Canada To Introduce Virus Tracing App In July

Canada Day Significance

Canada Day is a national holiday in Canada and is observed in the celebration of the anniversary of the Confederation in 1867 when the British North America Act came into effect. It was originally called Dominion Day for the Dominion of Canada in the British empire. July 1 commemorates the day when Canada's original three provinces (Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and the Canada province, which is now Ontario and Quebec) were joined as one nation in 1867. The main aim to celebrate the day is to show off the national pride and celebrate the creation of Canada.

ALSO READ | Canada Closes Cross-border Park Where Families Reunited

Canada Day Celebration

There were many ways in which Canada Day is celebrated but the first tradition that is observed is a parade. There are parades held in cities, towns, and villages all over Canada. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have an established group called the RCMP Musical Ride who performs equestrian drills for the public throughout Canada.

Other Canada Day traditions are quickly picking up are picnics, festivals, sporting events, and fireworks. Many more events are observed throughout the country. The major events in celebration of Canada Day are held in Vancouver, Ottawa, Calgary, Toronto, Montreal, and Victoria.

This year Canada Day will be celebrated virtually where people will witness virtual fireworks. Two shows will also be hosted in celebration of Canada Day. The Canada Day Daytime Show will offer virtual tour for celebrations across the country and the Canada Day Evening Show is a special edition of Canada’s annual iconic celebration. The virtual show will feature performances from various Canadian artists.

ALSO READ | Canada: Street Artists Paint Toronto's 'Graffiti Alley' Amid Protests

ALSO READ | Canada's Trudeau Rules Out Releasing Huawei Tech Executive