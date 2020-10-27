WHO Chief Addresses 'pandemic Fatigue', Says 'we Must Play Our Part & Not Give Up'

As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a video message said, 'We understand the pandemic fatigue that people are feeling'. Ghebreyesus said that this pandemic has taken a mental and physical toll on everyone. 'But if we want to avoid them, we all have to play our part and we cannot give up,' he added.

WHO: 'COVID-19 is tough and the fatigue is real'

Speaking further about battling COVID-19, Ghebreyesus said that if people want to make sure that there is no more Coronavirus lockdown then everyone must make trade-offs, compromises and sacrifices. Encouraging people to practice solidarity, he said that only science, solutions and solidarity will save people from the pandemic and help them get back to their normal lives. WHO chief also said that if people will continue to take all the precautions and follow the rules, they will be able to defeat the virus.

WHO Chief Warns Against 'Vaccine Nationalism

On Sunday, WHO warned against 'vaccine nationalism' and called for global solidarity in the rollout of any future Coronavirus vaccine. Scientists around the world are racing to develop a vaccine to fight COVID-19, which has killed over 1.1 million people. Addressing the World Health Summit in Berlin, Ghebreyesus cautioned the rich nations saying that if they keep treatments to themselves they cannot expect to remain safe if poor countries remain exposed.

"It is natural that countries want to protect their own citizens first but if and when we have an effective vaccine, we must also use it effectively. And the best way to do that is to vaccinate some people in all countries rather than all people in some countries. Let me be clear: vaccine nationalism will prolong the pandemic, not shorten it," he said.

With over 10 vaccine trials in the most advanced phase 3, WHO has launched an international scheme known as Covax to help ensure equitable access to jobs, however, it has struggled to raise the required funds. Tedros has also said that COVID-19 could be less when those countries who have the funding are committed to this. He further warned that the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be defeated in a divided world and hoped that the US will reconsider its position in its decision to withdraw from the world body.

