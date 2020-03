Amid the deadly novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) breakout, the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday has declared COVID-19 a 'pandemic' as the virus continues to spread worldwide. The virus, which has reportedly originated from Wuhan, China, has so far claimed 3,893 lives with 111,862 cases detected worldwide. So far, 43 people have been tested positive in India. However, no deaths have been reported in India yet.