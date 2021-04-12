WHO Delivers Over 38 Million COVAX Doses To 100 Countries 42 Days After First Shipment

The COVAX Facility has delivered vaccines to over 100 countries since its first delivery to Ghana. COVAX has delivered more than 38 million doses of vaccines from AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech and Serum Institute of India (SII) to 61 countries, as per the press release of the World Health Organization. COVAX aims to supply vaccines to all participating countries in the first half of 2021.

COVAX delivers 38 million vaccines

According to a press release of WHO, more than a hundred countries have received COVID-19 vaccines from COVAX. The COVAX facility has sent these vaccines within the first 42 days of delivering the COVAX vaccines to Ghana on 24 February 2021. Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General said that COVAX has given the world the best way to ensure the "fastest, most equitable rollout of safe and effective vaccines. He said that nations should work together to prioritise vaccine supply through COVAX.

If we are going to realize this great opportunity, countries, producers and the international system must come together to prioritize vaccine supply through COVAX. Our collective future, literally, depends on it.

COVAX hoped to deliver vaccines to participating economies despite low availability in March and April. Dr Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi said that the COVID-19 vaccination has already reached one hundred countries. He further said that COVAX aims to deliver the vaccine to all participating countries in the first half of the year.

In under four months since the very first mass vaccination outside a clinical setting anywhere in the world, it is tremendously gratifying that the roll-out of COVAX doses has already reached one hundred countries.

Henrietta Fore, UNICEF Executive Director said that there is no time to celebrate as there are various virus variants emerging all over the world. He said that governments should work together to increase supply and also work towards faster vaccination to everyone around the globe. As per the WHO website, COVAX aims to deliver at least 2 billion doses of vaccines in 2021.

(Image Credits: The Associated Press)