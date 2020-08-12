WHO Says It's Discussing Prequalification Of 'world's First' COVID-19 Vaccine With Russia

After Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of ‘world’s first’ COVID-19 vaccine caused a stir across the globe, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that the UN health agency and Russian health authorities are discussing the process of possible WHO prequalification for the same. According to reports, WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic told a UN briefing in Geneva on Tuesday that the organisation is in ‘close contact’ with the health authorities in Russia in regards to the prequalification that includes rigorous review and assessment of all required safety and efficacy data.

Russian state media reported on August 10 of Russian President Vladimir Putin announcing the approval of coronavirus vaccine named after Earth’s first satellite ‘Sputnik’ by the health ministry. Putin had said that the COVID-19 vaccine developed in the country had undergone required tests and it gave promising results of providing lasting immunity to the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2. The Russian President even claimed that one of his two adult daughters has already been inoculated. But, according to reports, the Russian authorities have offered no proof to back the claims of safety or effectiveness.

US expressed doubt over Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine

The United States has expressed its scepticism over Russia announcing ‘world’s first’ coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday. The US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar has reportedly said that it is more essential to have a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine than acing the race of being the first one to produce.

While replying to the question on ABC, the US Health and Human Services Secretary said, “The point is not to be first with a vaccine. The point is to have a vaccine that is safe and effective for the American people and the people of the world.” Alex Azar also noted that the United States already has at least six vaccines for the novel coronavirus under the Operation Warp Speed initiative.

White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway has also expressed doubts about the testing that backed Russia’s claim of developing the coronavirus vaccine. She said that the United States has ‘more stringent’ standards to the entire procedure. Meanwhile, the global coronavirus cases have surpassed 20.1 million with over 737,900 deaths as per Johns Hopkins University tally.

