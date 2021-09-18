WHO Refuses To Share Vaccine Data Of Its Employees While Urging Everyone To Get Inoculated

The United Nations' health agency, which has frequently urged people throughout the world to get vaccinated against COVID and other infections, refused to specify how many of its own employees have done so on Friday, September 18. "We won’t have that because it’s confidential," said Dr Margaret Harris, a World Health Organization spokeswoman.

In reference to UN staff, UN Geneva spokeswoman Alessandra Vellucci stated, "We don’t disclose this kind of information. It’s something that is said to the medical service. So, no, unfortunately, we won’t be able to give you these numbers." Vellucci stated that she would investigate whether percentages of vaccinated United Nations staff could be disclosed.

COVID Vaccination data

The WHO said in November that 65 of its employees had tested positive for COVID-19 at the time. The United Nations headquarters in Geneva has frequently stated how many of its employees tested positive. Governments keep track of how many people have been vaccinated against the Coronavirus, and the WHO compiles and reports on the data. Some countries and businesses need vaccination for their employees to go to work.

The refusal of the WHO and the United Nations to share vaccination figures highlights the legal constraints that many institutions confront when it comes to privacy, particularly in Europe. The United Nations and the World Health Organization have consistently emphasised vaccination as part of one of the many measures, including mask usage, adequate cleanliness, and physical separation, that are required to help combat the pandemic.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has stated that he has been immunised and has encouraged others to do the same. His organisation, as well as many other health authorities throughout the world, have tried to combat the rise of anti-vaccine attitudes in many locations.

"Vaccines are a powerful tool that will help to bring the pandemic under control," said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on September 14. "But we are not there yet. And in the meantime, every country must continue with a comprehensive, risk-based approach of tailored public health and social measures, in combination with early clinical care and equitable vaccination," he said in a recent event.

