April 7, 2023 (Friday) marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the World Health Organisation (WHO). In 1948, nations around the world united to create the specialised United Nations agency with the objective of advancing public health, protecting the planet, and supporting the vulnerable, with the ultimate goal of enabling people everywhere to achieve optimal health and wellness. Hence the day is also observed as World Health Day.

The 75th anniversary of WHO is a chance to reflect on the past 70 years of accomplishments in public health, driven by scientific research and international co-operation across various cultures and nations, says the apex body. Moreover, it provides an opportunity to encourage initiatives that address upcoming health challenges, resulting in better well-being and longer, healthier lives for all.

Digital health encompasses physical & mental health

In recent years, the increasing use of digital technologies has brought about significant changes in the way people live their lives, including their health behaviours. While digital tools can offer many benefits for physical and mental health, they can also lead to negative consequences, such as sedentary lifestyles, social isolation, and excessive screen time. The importance of improving physical and mental health in the digital age has never been more important.

Physical Health

Physical activity is an essential component of good health, and the digital age has brought about new opportunities to be active, such as fitness apps and wearable devices. However, WHO notes that sedentary behaviours, such as sitting for long periods of time, have become more prevalent due to the widespread use of digital devices. WHO recommends that individuals aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week, and reduce sedentary behaviour by standing or moving around for a few minutes every hour.

In addition to being physically active, maintaining a healthy diet is also crucial for physical health. WHO recommends eating a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins while limiting the consumption of processed foods and sugary drinks. Digital tools such as nutrition-tracking apps can help individuals keep track of their food intake and make healthier choices.

Mental Health

Digital technologies have also impacted mental health, both positively and negatively. While digital tools can provide support for mental health, such as online therapy and meditation apps, excessive screen time and social media use can contribute to anxiety, depression, and poor sleep quality.

WHO recommends that individuals take steps to improve their mental health, such as practicing stress management techniques, building social connections, and seeking professional help when needed. In addition, healthcare providers can use digital tools to offer mental health services, such as teletherapy and mental health apps, to improve accessibility and reduce the stigma associated with seeking mental health support.

Improving physical and mental health in the digital age is essential for promoting overall well-being of one's digital health. By incorporating healthy behaviours, such as regular physical activity, healthy eating habits, and stress management techniques, individuals can maintain good physical and mental health. In addition, healthcare providers can leverage digital tools to provide accessible and effective health services to their patients. By working together, we can ensure that digital technologies contribute to, rather than detract from, the health and well-being of individuals around the world.

Impact of digital age on mental health

The digital age has had both positive and negative impacts on mental health. On the positive side, digital technologies have provided new tools and resources to support mental health, such as online therapy and mental health apps. However, there are also negative effects associated with the increased use of digital technologies, such as:

Social media use

Social media has become an integral part of daily life for many people, but it can also contribute to anxiety, depression, and poor self-esteem. Social media use has been linked to feelings of social isolation, cyberbullying, and the pressure to present a perfect image online.

Screen time

The increasing use of digital devices has led to an increase in screen time, which can disrupt sleep patterns and contribute to fatigue, eye strain, and headaches. Excessive screen time has also been linked to behavioral problems in children and teenagers.

Online harassment

The anonymity of the internet can make it easier for people to engage in harassing or abusive behaviour online. Cyberbullying and online harassment can have serious negative effects on mental health, such as increased levels of anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation.

Addiction

Digital technologies, such as social media, video games, and online shopping, can be addictive and lead to compulsive behaviour. Addiction to digital technologies can have negative effects on mental health, such as increased levels of anxiety, depression, and decreased overall well-being.

Overall, the negative impacts of digital technologies on mental health highlight the importance of using digital tools responsibly and taking steps to maintain good mental health, such as taking breaks from screens, practising stress management techniques, and seeking professional help when needed.

Ways to improve physical & mental health in the digital age

WHO has highlighted the importance of maintaining physical and mental health in the digital age. Here are some ways to improve your physical and mental health in this tech age:

Increase physical activity

WHO recommends that adults aged 18-64 should engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity throughout the week or do at least 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic physical activity throughout the week, or an equivalent combination of moderate- and vigorous-intensity activity. Regular physical activity can help prevent chronic diseases and improve mental health.

Reduce sedentary behaviour

WHO recommends reducing sedentary behaviour, such as sitting for long periods of time, and breaking up sitting time with short bouts of physical activity. Prolonged sitting can increase the risk of chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.

Eat a healthy diet

WHO recommends a healthy and balanced diet that includes a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. A healthy diet can help prevent chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.

Prioritise sleep

According to WHO, adults should aim for 7-9 hours of sleep per night. Good quality sleep is essential for physical and mental health.

Practice mindfulness

WHO recommends incorporating mindfulness practices, such as meditation and yoga, into daily routines to help reduce stress, improve concentration, and boost mental health.

Limit screen time

It is recommended to limit screen time, especially before bed, to help improve sleep quality and reduce the risk of mental health problems such as anxiety and depression.

Seek social support

WHO recommends seeking social support and maintaining social connections, as social isolation can increase the risk of mental health problems.

World Health Day & 75th anniversary of WHO

World Health Day is an annual event celebrated on April 7th to raise awareness of global health issues and promote public health initiatives. The day is organised by the World Health Organisation (WHO), which is the specialised agency of the United Nations responsible for international public health.

World Health Day began in 1950 to mark the anniversary of the founding of the WHO on April 7th, 1948. The first World Health Day focused on the goal of eradicating smallpox, which was eventually achieved in 1979. Since then, each year has had a different theme, highlighting a specific public health issue of global concern.

In recent years, World Health Day has addressed a wide range of issues, including mental health, air pollution, universal health coverage, and the impact of climate change on health. The day provides an opportunity for governments, organisations, and individuals to raise awareness of health issues and promote actions to improve health outcomes.

The theme for the 2023 event is 'Health for All'. The 75th anniversary will also provide an opportunity to reflect on the progress that has been made in global health and the work that still needs to be done to improve health outcomes for all.

World Health Day is an important event that raises awareness of global health issues and promotes public health initiatives. The event began in 1950 to mark the founding of the WHO and has since addressed a wide range of health issues. The 75th anniversary this year will be a significant milestone, highlighting the progress that has been made in global health and the work that still needs to be done.