World In 'dangerous Period' Of COVID Pandemic, Delta Variant Is Continuing To Mutate: WHO

World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned that the world is witnessing a very "dangerous period" of the COVID pandemic. Speaking in a press briefing on Friday, July 2, the WHO chief said that the Delta variant of the virus is continuing to evolve. Dr Tedros in the briefing revealed that hospitals overflowing with patients are becoming normal in countries with low vaccination coverage.

WHO warns about the Delta variant mutation

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was addressing a media briefing when he revealed the ‘dangerous’ nature of the Delta variant. First identified in India, the new variant has been detected in at least 98 countries and is spreading faster than its past variants to become the more dominant strain. The WHO chief also said that no country is “out of the woods yet”.

Speaking about the new variant, the WHO chief said, "The Delta variant is dangerous and is continuing to evolve and mutate, which requires constant evaluation and careful adjustment of the public health response. Compounded by more transmissible variants, like Delta, which is quickly becoming the dominant strain in many countries, we are in a very dangerous period of this pandemic.”

Dr Tedros went on to reveal that there remained two essential ways for countries to push back against new COVID surges. "Public health and social measures like strong surveillance, strategic testing, early case detection, isolation & clinical care remain critical. As well as masking, physical distance, avoiding crowded places & keeping indoor areas well ventilated. And second, the world must equitably share protective gear, oxygen, tests, treatments and vaccines," he added.

WHO recommends COVID tests in schools

The organisation also recommended that COVID-19 tests be conducted in schools in order to avoid closures and remote learning. The WHO Regional Director Dr Hans Kluge in his statement said that the governments must take action to use the summer breaks to implement new measures to curb the spreading of the virus. In his statement, Dr Hans revealed that the organisation aims to avoid the "harmful" effects of closing down schools by all means. According to the updated guidelines on schooling, students will need to undergo polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or rapid antigen tests at regular intervals.

IMAGE: PIXABAY/PTI