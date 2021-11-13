World Kindness Day: Quotes And Wishes To Share With Family And Friends

World Kindness Day which is observed on November 13 worldwide promotes the significance of the acts of kindness and compassion that links mankind. The day is commemorated to highlight the importance of love, kindness, and generosity among the communities for healthy societal living. World Kindness Day’s history dates back to 1997 when the World Kindness Movement hosted its first conference in Tokyo, Japan in order to converge the like-minded organizations from across the globe on one platform to propagate the ideas of compassion and kindness.

This day is annually observed in many countries, including India, the US, Canada, Australia, Nigeria, the United Arab Emirates, and many others. It was first officially recognised and celebrated by the World Kindness Movement, a coalition of nations' kindness NGOs in Switzerland in 1998.

As the world celebrates the special day dedicated to good deeds and compassion, here are some quotes and wishes to greet your friends and loved ones on World kindness day:

"A tree is known by its fruit; a man by his deeds. A good deed is never lost; he who sows courtesy reaps friendship, and he who plants kindness gathers love"– Saint Basil.

“Do things for people not because of who they are or what they do in return, but because of who you are.” – Harold S. Kushner

“Love and kindness are never wasted. They always make a difference. They bless the one who receives them, and they bless you, the giver.” – Barbara De Angelis

Carry out a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you.” – Princess Diana

“Always find opportunities to make someone smile, and to offer random acts of kindness in everyday life.” –Roy Bennett

“No one is useless in this world who lightens the burdens of another.” –Charles Dickens

“A little thought and a little kindness are often worth more than a great deal of money.” –John Ruskin

“There’s nothing so kingly as kindness, and nothing so royal as truth.” -Alice Cary

“But remember…that a kind act can sometimes be as powerful as a sword.” –Rick Riordan

“Unexpected kindness is the most powerful, least costly, and most underrated agent of human change.” –Bob Kerrey

“A warm smile is the universal language of kindness.” –William Ward

“Kindness is loving people more than they deserve.” –Joseph Joubert

“The smallest act of kindness is worth more than the grandest intention.” –Oscar Wilde

“When you are kind to others, it not only changes you, it changes the world.” –Harold Kushner

“Kindness is a language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see.” –Mark Twain

“You cannot do a kindness too soon, for you never know how soon it will be too late.” –Ralph Waldo Emerson

“What wisdom can you find that is greater than kindness?” —Jean-Jacques Rousseau

“No one is born hating another person…People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.” —Nelson Mandela

“I’ve been searching for ways to heal myself, and I’ve found that kindness is the best way.” —Lady Gaga

“Kindness and politeness are not overrated at all. They’re underused.” —Tommy Lee Jones

“Imagine what our real neighborhoods would be like if each of us offered, as a matter of course, just one kind word to another person.” —Mr. Rogers

“I shall pass through this world but once. Any good, therefore, that I can do or any kindness I can show to any human being, let me do it now. Let me not defer it or neglect it, for I shall not pass this way again.” —Stephen Grellet

