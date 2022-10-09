World Mental Health Day 2022: Date, History, Theme And Significance

Every year, World Mental Health Day is commemorated on October 10 around the globe. This day aims to raise awareness about mental health, its significance in life, and the reasons why people should never ignore their mental health problems. Although the COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on people's mental health and still does, as per the World Health Organization, World Mental Health Day in 2022 will provide a chance to reignite the efforts to safeguard and advance mental health.

WHO further reported that before the pandemic in 2019, at least one out of eight people around the world was afflicted by a mental condition. In addition, particularly in low- and middle-income nations, the services, expertise, and financing for mental health remain in limited supply and are well short of what is required.

According to WHO, “The COVID-19 pandemic has created a global crisis for mental health, fueling short- and long-term stresses and undermining the mental health of millions. Estimates put the rise in both anxiety and depressive disorders at more than 25% during the first year of the pandemic.” It further added, “At the same time, mental health services have been severely disrupted and the treatment gap for mental health conditions has widened.”

World Mental Health Day History

The World Federation for Mental Health organised an unscheduled activity on October 10 in the year 1992. Although there was no specified theme that year, raising awareness of the issue and educating the public about mental health served as the activity's primary guiding principle. The first theme, which intended to raise the quality of mental health services worldwide, was established in the year 1994.

World Mental Health Day Theme

The theme for World Mental Health Day 2022 is “Make mental health and well-being for all a global priority” and has been set by the World Federation for Mental Health. Further, WHO in collaboration with partners will launch a campaign revolving around the theme. This will be a chance for those who have mental health issues, advocates, governments, employers, employees, and other stakeholders to come together to acknowledge progress in this area and to be vocal about what needs to be done to ensure this year’s theme for everyone.

World Mental Health Day significance

As people, communities, and governments, all must try to increase the value and dedication regarding mental health issues. Everyone must match that value with more commitment, involvement, and investment from all stakeholders, across all industries. People must improve mental health services so that the complete range of mental health requirements is satisfied by a network of locally based, easily accessible, reasonably priced, and high-quality services and supports.

World Mental Health Day quotes

Mental illness is nothing to be ashamed of, but stigma and bias shame us all

Mental illness is not a designation but a process. It's about how you drive not where you're going

Take care of mental health because a healthy mind is very important for a healthy body

There is no health without mental health

(Image: Shutterstock)