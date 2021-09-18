World To Witness 'catastrophic Path' To 2.7 Degrees Heating, Warns UN Chief Guterres

Recent research on global emissions targets done by the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change states that the globe is gradually moving forward to heat up by 2.7 degrees Celsius beyond the pre-industrial level, significantly much above the experts’ expectations. According to scientists, the world has to cut 45 per cent of its emissions by 2030 in order to achieve carbon neutrality by the middle of the century.

The research further states that existing emissions from nations will result in a 16 per cent rise in carbon emissions in 2030 compared to 2010 levels. To avoid the worst effects of the climate catastrophe, scientists explained that global temperatures should stay below 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels. The UN research which was released in August shows that the global temperature has already risen by 1.2 degrees Celsius which is serious proof of global warming.

Remarks of UN Secretary-General on Global warming

As per CNN, UN Secretary-General António Guterres described the planet's present trajectory as 'catastrophic' in a statement. He went on to say that this is happening due to the breaking of the pledge established six years ago to achieve the Paris Agreement's 1.5-degree Celsius objective. He even said that a tremendous loss of life and livelihoods will be quantified if the nations fail to accomplish this aim.

The research was initiated when there was evidence of extreme destruction caused by climate change throughout the world which led to flames ravaged the Western United States, exacerbated by persistent drought, floods, and storms, China and Germany were hit by fatal floods, while Southern Europe faced wildfires.

Guterres even advised all nations to set more aggressive climate objectives, known as Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), in order to establish a more viable route to 1.5 degrees Celsius. He also encouraged developed countries to follow through on a ten-year, $100 billion promise to help poor countries via their own commitments.

The NDCs lay the groundwork for countries to meet their obligations under the 2015 Paris Agreement. These comprise information on objectives, climate change policy, as well as national greenhouse gas emission reduction strategies. The NDCs also states that funding and technology which are required to accomplish the goals. As per the UN's interim NDC register, there are now 191 participants to the Paris Agreement, all of which have filed their initial NDCs.

According to CNN, Alok Sharma the president of COP26 stated that if all countries work together then only it is possible to avert the most severe impacts of climate change. He went on to say that countries that have filed new and comprehensive climate policies are already curving the emissions trajectory downwards by the year 2030. He added, however, unless all nations, particularly the largest economies, take action, these efforts may be useless.

(Image: AP)