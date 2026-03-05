Updated 5 March 2026 at 15:24 IST
Inside the Iran Vs US-Israel War: 10 Defining Images of the Escalating Crisis
As tensions explode across West Asia, the Iran–US–Israel war has unleashed unprecedented violence. This gallery brings together 10 powerful images capturing the fury, devastation, and human cost of the escalating conflict.
- World News
- 2 min read
The sun sets behind a plume of smoke rising after a U.S.–Israeli military strike in Tehran, Iran.Image: AP
A man carries an Iranian flag to place on the rubble of a police facility struck during the U.S.–Israeli military campaign in Tehran, Iran Image: AP
Clerics and other government supporters mourn in a gathering after state TV officially announced the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, Iran.Image: AP
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men celebrate the festival of Purim in Jerusalem, amid the war with Iran. Wednesday.Image: AP
A cleric leads a group of volunteers in prayer next to a police facility struck during the U.S.–Israeli military campaign in Tehran, Iran Image: AP
Mourners take cover while air-raid sirens warn of incoming missiles launched by Iran toward Israel during the funeral of Sarah Elimelech, who was killed in an Iranian missile attack in Israel.Image: AP
Residents and officials attend the funeral of people killed in what Iranian officials said was an Israeli-U.S. strike Feb. 28 on a girls’ elementary school in Minab, Iran.Image: AP
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut’s southern suburb, near Rafik Hariri International Airport, Lebanon.Image: AP
Firefighters try to extinguish flames in a building after a direct hit by an Iranian missile strike in Tel Aviv, Israel.Image: AP
Israeli tanks manoeuvre near the Israel-Lebanon border, in northern Israel.Image: AP
Vanshika Punera
5 March 2026