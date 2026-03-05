Inside the Iran Vs US-Israel War: 10 Defining Images of the Escalating Crisis

1/10 | |

The sun sets behind a plume of smoke rising after a U.S.–Israeli military strike in Tehran, Iran.

Image: AP

2/10 | |

A man carries an Iranian flag to place on the rubble of a police facility struck during the U.S.–Israeli military campaign in Tehran, Iran Image: AP

3/10 | |

Clerics and other government supporters mourn in a gathering after state TV officially announced the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, Iran.

Image: AP

4/10 | |

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men celebrate the festival of Purim in Jerusalem, amid the war with Iran. Wednesday.

Image: AP

5/10 | |

A cleric leads a group of volunteers in prayer next to a police facility struck during the U.S.–Israeli military campaign in Tehran, Iran Image: AP

6/10 | |

Mourners take cover while air-raid sirens warn of incoming missiles launched by Iran toward Israel during the funeral of Sarah Elimelech, who was killed in an Iranian missile attack in Israel.

Image: AP

7/10 | |

Residents and officials attend the funeral of people killed in what Iranian officials said was an Israeli-U.S. strike Feb. 28 on a girls’ elementary school in Minab, Iran.

Image: AP

8/10 | |

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut’s southern suburb, near Rafik Hariri International Airport, Lebanon.

Image: AP

9/10 | |

Firefighters try to extinguish flames in a building after a direct hit by an Iranian missile strike in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Image: AP

10/10 | |

Israeli tanks manoeuvre near the Israel-Lebanon border, in northern Israel.

Image: AP